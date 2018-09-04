Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. A massive fire raced through the 200-year-old museum on Sunday, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Staff react outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker carries a piece of a rock of the National Museum of Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rescue workers and museum staff carry a picture at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads 'Heritage, mourning.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A piece of a meteorite is seen inside of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A firefighter walks among debris inside the National Museum of Brazil after a fire in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators react during a protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A staff reacts outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
