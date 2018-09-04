Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2018 | 8:35am EDT

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. A massive fire raced through the 200-year-old museum on Sunday, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. A massive fire raced through the 200-year-old museum on Sunday, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to...more

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
People watch as a fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. A massive fire raced through the 200-year-old museum on Sunday, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 20
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 20
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
A fire burns at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 20
Staff react outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Staff react outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Staff react outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 20
A worker carries a piece of a rock of the National Museum of Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker carries a piece of a rock of the National Museum of Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A worker carries a piece of a rock of the National Museum of Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 20
Rescue workers and museum staff carry a picture at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Rescue workers and museum staff carry a picture at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Rescue workers and museum staff carry a picture at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 20
People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads 'Heritage, mourning.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads 'Heritage, mourning.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads 'Heritage, mourning.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 20
A piece of a meteorite is seen inside of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A piece of a meteorite is seen inside of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A piece of a meteorite is seen inside of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 20
A firefighter walks among debris inside the National Museum of Brazil after a fire in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A firefighter walks among debris inside the National Museum of Brazil after a fire in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A firefighter walks among debris inside the National Museum of Brazil after a fire in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators react during a protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Demonstrators react during a protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Demonstrators react during a protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
13 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 20
A staff reacts outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A staff reacts outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A staff reacts outside the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
16 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 20
People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
People protest in front of the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
19 / 20
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An aerial view of the National Museum of Brazil after a fire burnt it in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Next Slideshows

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

8:20am EDT
Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a...

7:50am EDT
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Sep 02 2018
Funeral for John McCain

Funeral for John McCain

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gathered with thousands of fellow mourners to honor the late John McCain.

Sep 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Serena style

Serena style

A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Funeral for John McCain

Funeral for John McCain

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gathered with thousands of fellow mourners to honor the late John McCain.

Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Our top sports photography from August 2018.

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Hundreds of mourners gather at a Detroit church for a music-infused funeral for the Queen of Soul, featuring tributes by former President Bill Clinton and singer Stevie Wonder.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast