Pictures | Tue Dec 18, 2018 | 1:45pm EST

Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. A fire raced through a neighborhood in the Brazilian jungle city of Manaus early on Tuesday, engulfing at least 600 wooden houses built on stilts due to seasonal floods and sending thousands fleeing from their homes.REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A man looks at houses on fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. No deaths were reported from the blaze, which authorities said may have been triggered by a pressure cooker explosion. Four people were injured, and more than 2,000 people were forced to flee, Amadeu Soares, head of the Amazonas state security ministry, told reporters at the scene. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen with her dog during a fire in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. Such fires are common in poorer neighborhoods and slums in Brazil, where scant government planning during decades of rapid urbanization resulted in informal settlements sprouting up, housing millions who sought jobs in urban centers. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Houses on fire are seen at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents are seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Houses on fire are seen at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents look at houses on fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents are seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents are seen during a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen during a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents are seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents are seen after a fire at Educando neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Residents are seen during a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
