Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. A fire raced through a neighborhood in the Brazilian jungle city of Manaus...more
A man looks at houses on fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. No deaths were reported from the blaze, which authorities said may have been triggered by a pressure cooker explosion. Four people were injured,...more
A resident is seen with her dog during a fire in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. Such fires are common in poorer neighborhoods and slums in Brazil, where scant government planning during decades of rapid urbanization resulted in...more
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Houses on fire are seen at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Houses on fire are seen at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents look at houses on fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are seen during a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A resident is seen during a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are seen after a fire at Educando neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are seen during a fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
