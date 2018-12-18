Fire engulfs 600 stilt homes in Brazil

A man looks at houses on fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. No deaths were reported from the blaze, which authorities said may have been triggered by a pressure cooker explosion. Four people were injured,...more

A man looks at houses on fire at Educandos neighbourhood in the city of Manaus, Brazil December 17, 2018. No deaths were reported from the blaze, which authorities said may have been triggered by a pressure cooker explosion. Four people were injured, and more than 2,000 people were forced to flee, Amadeu Soares, head of the Amazonas state security ministry, told reporters at the scene. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

