Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl
A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine. A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is...more
Burned trees are seen after a forest fire outside the settlement of Poliske, located in the 19 mile exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Yaroslav Yemelianenko
A fire truck is seen at the site of a fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Kiev region, Ukraine, April 10. State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kiev region/via REUTERS
Burned trees are seen in the settlement of Poliske after a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer
Burned trees are seen after a forest fire outside the settlement of Poliske located in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 12. Reuters TV/via REUTERS
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 10. State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kiev region/via REUTERS
A fire burns in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 5. REUTERS/Yaroslav Yemelianenko
