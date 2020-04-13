Edition:
Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine. A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images. Picture taken April 5. REUTERS/Yaroslav Yemelianenko

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Burned trees are seen after a forest fire outside the settlement of Poliske, located in the 19 mile exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Smoke rises from a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Yaroslav Yemelianenko

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A fire truck is seen at the site of a fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Kiev region, Ukraine, April 10. State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kiev region/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Burned trees are seen in the settlement of Poliske after a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Burned trees are seen after a forest fire outside the settlement of Poliske located in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 12. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 10. State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kiev region/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A fire burns in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 5. REUTERS/Yaroslav Yemelianenko

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
