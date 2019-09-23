Firefighters battle Bolivia's worst fires in two decades
A man fights wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Bolivian volunteer firefighters, exhausted from battling blazes sweeping rapidly across the country's lowlands, are starting to lose hope and retreat from the front...more
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. The province now mostly relies on foreign units from Argentina and France and Bolivian soldiers sent to help....more
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights against wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. With no sign of the fires slowing, residents are anxiously waiting for the start of the rainy season, which might not come...more
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view shows a burned forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Wildfires in Bolivia this year have spread over 16,000 square miles (4.1 million hectares) through Sept. 15, up from 8,000 square miles (2.1 million...more
A man works to stop wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of the burned forest near the Santa Monica community is seen in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A firefighter of Argentina's army fixes a tool as he works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A tree trunk burns in a forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Firefighters of Argentina's army work to control the fire near the Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A firefighter of Argentina's army drinks water as she works to control the a near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Volunteers walk at a forest fire gap at the border between Noel Kempff Mercado national park and San Jose de Campamento village, Bolivia, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Wildfires are seen in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Jose Pesoa is pictured after fighting wildfires in Santisima Trinidad, near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
A resident carries a plastic backpack with water as he prepares to fight against wildfires in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
