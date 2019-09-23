Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 23, 2019 | 4:17pm EDT

Firefighters battle Bolivia's worst fires in two decades

A man fights wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Bolivian volunteer firefighters, exhausted from battling blazes sweeping rapidly across the country's lowlands, are starting to lose hope and retreat from the front lines of some infernos in the drought-stricken region. The fires this year are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/David Mercado

A man fights wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Bolivian volunteer firefighters, exhausted from battling blazes sweeping rapidly across the country's lowlands, are starting to lose hope and retreat from the front...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A man fights wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Bolivian volunteer firefighters, exhausted from battling blazes sweeping rapidly across the country's lowlands, are starting to lose hope and retreat from the front lines of some infernos in the drought-stricken region. The fires this year are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
1 / 19
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. The province now mostly relies on foreign units from Argentina and France and Bolivian soldiers sent to help. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. The province now mostly relies on foreign units from Argentina and France and Bolivian soldiers sent to help....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. The province now mostly relies on foreign units from Argentina and France and Bolivian soldiers sent to help. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 19
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights against wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. With no sign of the fires slowing, residents are anxiously waiting for the start of the rainy season, which might not come until October. Lowland regions have been racked by a drought fueled by an expansion of cattle ranching and soy farming in forested regions, making traditional slash-and-burn practices increasingly risky. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Carlos Leige, a resident, fights against wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. With no sign of the fires slowing, residents are anxiously waiting for the start of the rainy season, which might not come...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights against wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. With no sign of the fires slowing, residents are anxiously waiting for the start of the rainy season, which might not come until October. Lowland regions have been racked by a drought fueled by an expansion of cattle ranching and soy farming in forested regions, making traditional slash-and-burn practices increasingly risky. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 19
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 19
A view shows a burned forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Wildfires in Bolivia this year have spread over 16,000 square miles (4.1 million hectares) through Sept. 15, up from 8,000 square miles (2.1 million hectares) less than three weeks earlier, according to the Bolivian environmental group Fundacion Amigos de la Naturaleza. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A view shows a burned forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Wildfires in Bolivia this year have spread over 16,000 square miles (4.1 million hectares) through Sept. 15, up from 8,000 square miles (2.1 million...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A view shows a burned forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Wildfires in Bolivia this year have spread over 16,000 square miles (4.1 million hectares) through Sept. 15, up from 8,000 square miles (2.1 million hectares) less than three weeks earlier, according to the Bolivian environmental group Fundacion Amigos de la Naturaleza. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 19
A man works to stop wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

A man works to stop wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A man works to stop wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
6 / 19
A view of the burned forest near the Santa Monica community is seen in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A view of the burned forest near the Santa Monica community is seen in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
A view of the burned forest near the Santa Monica community is seen in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 19
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 19
A firefighter of Argentina's army fixes a tool as he works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army fixes a tool as he works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army fixes a tool as he works to control the fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 19
A tree trunk burns in a forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A tree trunk burns in a forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A tree trunk burns in a forest near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 19
Firefighters of Argentina's army work to control the fire near the Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Firefighters of Argentina's army work to control the fire near the Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Firefighters of Argentina's army work to control the fire near the Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 19
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Carlos Leige, a resident, fights wildfires in Santa Monica community near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 19
A firefighter of Argentina's army drinks water as she works to control the a near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army drinks water as she works to control the a near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army drinks water as she works to control the a near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 19
Volunteers walk at a forest fire gap at the border between Noel Kempff Mercado national park and San Jose de Campamento village, Bolivia, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Volunteers walk at a forest fire gap at the border between Noel Kempff Mercado national park and San Jose de Campamento village, Bolivia, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Volunteers walk at a forest fire gap at the border between Noel Kempff Mercado national park and San Jose de Campamento village, Bolivia, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
14 / 19
Wildfires are seen in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Wildfires are seen in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Wildfires are seen in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
15 / 19
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 19
Jose Pesoa is pictured after fighting wildfires in Santisima Trinidad, near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Jose Pesoa is pictured after fighting wildfires in Santisima Trinidad, near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Jose Pesoa is pictured after fighting wildfires in Santisima Trinidad, near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
17 / 19
A resident carries a plastic backpack with water as he prepares to fight against wildfires in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A resident carries a plastic backpack with water as he prepares to fight against wildfires in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A resident carries a plastic backpack with water as he prepares to fight against wildfires in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 19
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A firefighter of Argentina's army works to control a fire near Santa Monica community in Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Next Slideshows

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced and chatted with locals as they started their tour of South Africa in a township known as the country's "murder...

4:00pm EDT
Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to...

3:05pm EDT
Global climate strike

Global climate strike

Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an...

2:40pm EDT
Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

In northern Kenya, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources. Cows and bulls, not cash, are the most important currency.

2:35pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Life behind bars for the inmates of Topo Chico prison, before it is scheduled to be closed and turned into a public park in Monterrey, Mexico.

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Siblings with similarities meet at Greece's first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala.

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced and chatted with locals as they started their tour of South Africa in a township known as the country's "murder capital."

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Global climate strike

Global climate strike

Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe from world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit.

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

In northern Kenya, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources. Cows and bulls, not cash, are the most important currency.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Iran's military on parade

Iran's military on parade

Iran parades troops and weapons through Tehran and holds naval displays in the Gulf to commemorate the start of the 1980-88 war with Iraq, as tensions rise with the U.S. after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast