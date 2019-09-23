Firefighters battle Bolivia's worst fires in two decades

A man fights wildfires in Santa Monica near Concepcion, Bolivia, September 21, 2019. Bolivian volunteer firefighters, exhausted from battling blazes sweeping rapidly across the country's lowlands, are starting to lose hope and retreat from the front lines of some infernos in the drought-stricken region. The fires this year are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close