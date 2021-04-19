Edition:
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A person sprays water as firefighters battle to contain a fire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after  a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Helicopters battle to contain a bushfire  that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Smoke and flames from a wildfire are seen from the Vredehoek suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. Jill Greenberg/via REUTERS

Firefighters battle flames as the library at the University of Cape Town burns after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents and voluntary firefighters battle to contain a fire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A resident sprays his property as firefighters battle to contain a fire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents look on as fires fanned by strong winds engulf the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Firefighters battle flames as the library at the University of Cape Town burns after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after  a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Smoke cloud caused by a wildfire is seen from Signal Hill over the City Bowl area of Cape Town, South Africa, April 19.  Ian Gordon/via REUTERS

The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

General view of a bushfire  that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A firefighter looks on as buildings at the historic Mostert's Mill smoulder after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Firefighters battle flames as the library at the University of Cape Town burns after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A helicopter battles to contain a bushfire  that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain above the memorial to Cecil John Rhodes  in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents and voluntary firefighters battle to contain a fire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A firefighter looks on as buildings at the historic Mostert's Mill smoulder after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Firefighters battle to contain a bushfire  that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after  a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A firefighter battles to contain a bushfire  that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents and voluntary frefighters battle to contain a fire fanned by strong winds on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Smoke and clouds cover  the city as fires fanned by strong winds continue to spread on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after  a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man walks through heavy smoke fanned by strong winds after  a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents look on as fires fanned by strong winds engulf the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A helicopter drops water as the library at the University of Cape Town burns after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

