Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 16, 2021 | 4:37pm EDT

Firefighters battle Washington State Chuweah Creek Fire

Damaged vehicles sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Damaged vehicles sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Damaged vehicles sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 19
The remains of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

The remains of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The remains of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 19
A resident seated on a parked motorcycle surveys damage from the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

A resident seated on a parked motorcycle surveys damage from the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A resident seated on a parked motorcycle surveys damage from the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 19
The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 19
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 19
The remains of a home and a truck destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

The remains of a home and a truck destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The remains of a home and a truck destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 19
The wheel of a car destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

The wheel of a car destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The wheel of a car destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 19
Firefighter Geoffrey Rojas pets a dog while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespele in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Geoffrey Rojas pets a dog while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespele in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Firefighter Geoffrey Rojas pets a dog while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespele in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 19
The roof of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

The roof of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The roof of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 19
The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 19
Burned cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Burned cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Burned cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 19
Fire retardant dropped from an airplane falls to the ground near the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Fire retardant dropped from an airplane falls to the ground near the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Fire retardant dropped from an airplane falls to the ground near the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 19
Cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 19
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
14 / 19
A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 19
Firefighter Joe Beatty works with a drip torch while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Joe Beatty works with a drip torch while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighter Joe Beatty works with a drip torch while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 19
A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 19
Firefighter Joe Beatty ignites a backfire while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Joe Beatty ignites a backfire while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Firefighter Joe Beatty ignites a backfire while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
18 / 19
A fire danger sign is surrounded by vegetation burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

A fire danger sign is surrounded by vegetation burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A fire danger sign is surrounded by vegetation burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death...

Next Slideshows

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

More than 1,000 people are missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium, where waters are still rising.

Jul 16 2021
Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

Much of the Netherlands is below sea level, protected by a complex system of ancient dykes and modern cement barriers that hold back water from the sea and...

Jul 16 2021
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border....

Jul 16 2021
Severe drought marks California landscape

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...

Jul 16 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes

Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned to the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, slimmed down due to the pandemic.

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

More than 1,000 people are missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium, where waters are still rising.

Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch barriers

Much of the Netherlands is below sea level, protected by a complex system of ancient dykes and modern cement barriers that hold back water from the sea and rivers.

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.

Severe drought marks California landscape

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.

Dixie fire grows in California

Dixie fire grows in California

The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands

Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast