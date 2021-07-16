Firefighters battle Washington State Chuweah Creek Fire
Damaged vehicles sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remains of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
A resident seated on a parked motorcycle surveys damage from the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remains of a home and a truck destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire are seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
The wheel of a car destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighter Geoffrey Rojas pets a dog while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespele in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
The roof of a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
The Chuweah Creek Fire burns in a forest as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
Burned cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
Fire retardant dropped from an airplane falls to the ground near the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
Cars sit outside a home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighter Joe Beatty works with a drip torch while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
A home destroyed by the Chuweah Creek Fire is seen as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighter Joe Beatty ignites a backfire while battling the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
A fire danger sign is surrounded by vegetation burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire as wildfires devastate Nespelem in eastern Washington state, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder
