Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands
Firefighters are seen as Bootleg Fire rages across central Oregon state, in Jefferson County, Oregon. The fire has expanded to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze. OREGON STATE FIRE MARSHAL /via REUTERS
Smoke billows over the hills to the north of a Red Cross disaster shelter as the Bootleg Fire expands. Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 14. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
The Bootleg Fire rages across central Oregon state, in Jefferson County, Oregon, July 13. OREGON STATE FIRE MARSHAL /via REUTERS
Hot spots smolder amid scorched trees in the northwestern section of the Bootleg Fire, Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 14. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Fire evacuee Mary Gerlach tends to her horse at a Red Cross disaster shelter, as the Bootleg Fire, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 14. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A fire evacuee tends to his dogs at a Red Cross disaster shelter while smoke billows over the hills to the north, as the Bootleg Fire expands, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 14. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Firefighter Garrett Suza does mop up of hotspots in the northwestern section of the Bootleg Fire. Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 14. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Thick smoke causes the sun to glow red over an abandoned farmhouse as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, near Beatty, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Firefighters listen to a briefing in preparation for their shift to fight the Bootleg Fire, which has expanded to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A firefighting helicopter returns from the Bootleg Fire, as the blaze expands to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
The Bootleg Fire glows in the distance, near Beatty, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
UPS driver Jason Shroeder delivers a package to a Beatty resident, at the edge of a level 3 evacuation zone, as extreme heat and wildfires continue in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A man who escaped the Bootleg Fire takes shelter at a Red Cross evacuation center, as extreme heat and wildfires continue, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A firefighter eats dinner after a 12-hour shift at a fire camp as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Beatty, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Firefighters load beverages onto their their vehicle in preparation for their shift to fight the Bootleg Fire, which has expanded to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Firefighters line up to use a shower in a fire camp after a 12-hour shift as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Beatty, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Volunteer firefighters spray water on hotspots from an isolated structure fire which was successfully extinguished the night before, as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Fighfighters return to a fire camp after a 12-hour shift as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Beatty, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Sally Scissons, a Bootleg Fire evacuee, takes shelter at a Red Cross evacuation center as extreme heat and wildfires continue in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Volunteer firefighters spray water on hotspots from an isolated structure fire which was successfully extinguished the night before, as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A traffic signal board displays a warning message, as smoke from the Bootleg Fire billows to the north, while extreme heat and wildfires continue in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Mike Wilkes and his friend hug a member of the Red Cross at a Bootleg Fire evacuation center, as extreme heat and wildfires continue, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A firefighting helicopter returns from the Bootleg Fire, as the blaze expands to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A sign is seen at the gate of a property as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Beatty, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A firefighter talks on the phone as he awaits his shift to fight the Bootleg Fire, which has expanded to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A Bootleg Fire evacuee takes shelter at a Red Cross evacuation center as extreme heat and wildfires continue in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Volunteer firefighters spray water on hotspots from an isolated structure fire which was successfully extinguished the night before, as the Bootleg Fire expands to over 200,000 acres, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 13. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
A Bootleg Fire evacuee looks at the smoke billowing over the hills at a Red Cross evacuation center, as extreme heat and wildfires continue, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, July 12. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
