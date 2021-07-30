Edition:
Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

A firefighter extinguishes spot fires along Route 89 Dixie Fire in Moccasin, now over 200,000 acres in California, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A hotshot crew from Redding with a strike team from the LAFD work the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, July 29.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, July 29.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A hotshot crew from Redding with a strike team from the LAFD work the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, July 29.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A car passes along Route 89 as the Dixie Fire burns over 200,000 acres in California, July 28. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Firefighters extinguish spot fires along Route 89 Dixie Fire in Moccasin, now over 200,000 acres, California, July 28.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, July 29.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Dixie Fire burns the trees near Taylorsville, California, July 29.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
The Dixie Fire, now over 200,000 acres, burns at night in Taylorsville, California, July 27.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Rail road tracks are sprayed with water near the Dixie Fire, which has incinerated over 200,000 acres, in Crescent Mills, July 28. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Firefighters extinguish spot fires along Route 89 Dixie Fire in Moccasin, California, July 28.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A brown bear wanders in the smoke of the Dixie Fire in Quincy, now over 200,000 acres, California, July 26. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
The Dixie Fire burns at night in Taylorsville, California, July 27.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
The Dixie Fire burns at night in Taylorsville, California, July 27.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Ash from the Dixie Fire blankets Crescent Mills, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
A bulldozer operator rests as ash from the Dixie Fire blankets Crescent Mills, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
A buck wanders in the smoke of the Dixie Fire in Crescent Mills, now over 200,000 acres, in California, July 27. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
The Dixie Fire continues to rage in Indian Falls, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Ash from the Dixie Fire falls over Spanish Creek, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
A first responder takes a break as ash from the Dixie Fire falls over the Round Valley Reservoir near Greenville, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
A general view of a burnt car as the Dixie Fire continues in Indian Falls, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
The Dixie Fire continues to rage in Indian Falls, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Plumas County Sheriff’s Johnny Cervantes chats with Alfred William Huiddleston 3 who owns the Hideaway hotel near the fire, as ash from the Dixie Fire blankets Greenville, California July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
A car rides next to burning bushes as the Dixie Fire continues in Indian Falls, California, July 26, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Smoke clouds rise as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
A member of the Plumas County hot shots takes a break under a large boulder, as firefighters protect the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A member of the Plumas County hot shots takes a break in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A member of the Plumas County hot shots takes a break in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A member of the Plumas County hot shots takes a break in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A member of the Plumas County hot shots takes a break in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A member of the Plumas County hot shots takes a break in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Plumas County hot shots take a break in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A doe wanders in the smoke of the Dixie Fire in Crescent Mills, in California, July 28. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Firefighters protect the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A firefighter slides down an embankment protecting the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Rocks falling down the mountain are a danger for the firefighters in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
The Dixie Fire burns near Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A hotshot crew from Redding with a strike team from the LAFD work the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
