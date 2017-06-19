Firefly Music Festival
Michaela Belcher, 23, and Bobby Hash, 31, kiss as The Shins perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bob Dylan acknowledges the crowd after performing. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers cheer Muse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler carries an effigy of President Donald Trump made with Cheetos. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance in a silent disco station. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A pregnant woman wears body paint and a branded t-shirt. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler wearing an American flag on his head sleeps before the last performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Damon Evans, 22, dances while dressing in drag. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman wears flowers in her hair. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Shins perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Muse performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers cheer during Dillon Francis. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A smartphone lights illuminates (L-R) Ariel Wolfe, 18, and Sophia Chen, 16. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple interlocks hands as Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sit and sleep by letters spelling the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A father and son cheer as Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Weezer performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A festival goer watches Lil Dicky's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers cheer at The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler listens to Michael Blume. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Naked and Famous perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers place a portrait of former President George W. Bush against a sleeping friend. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep on hammocks. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers watch Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers listen to Naked and Famous. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Festival goers eat and drink. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A food truck selling dumplings advertises by writing "Deep Friend Orgasms". REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance to The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles
A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.