Pictures | Mon Jun 19, 2017

Firefly Music Festival

Michaela Belcher, 23, and Bobby Hash, 31, kiss as The Shins perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Michaela Belcher, 23, and Bobby Hash, 31, kiss as The Shins perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Bob Dylan acknowledges the crowd after performing. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bob Dylan acknowledges the crowd after performing. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Revelers cheer Muse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers cheer Muse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A reveler carries an effigy of President Donald Trump made with Cheetos. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler carries an effigy of President Donald Trump made with Cheetos. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Revelers dance in a silent disco station. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance in a silent disco station. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A pregnant woman wears body paint and a branded t-shirt. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A pregnant woman wears body paint and a branded t-shirt. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A reveler wearing an American flag on his head sleeps before the last performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler wearing an American flag on his head sleeps before the last performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Damon Evans, 22, dances while dressing in drag. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Damon Evans, 22, dances while dressing in drag. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A woman wears flowers in her hair. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A woman wears flowers in her hair. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
The Shins perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The Shins perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Muse performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Muse performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Revelers cheer during Dillon Francis. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers cheer during Dillon Francis. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Revelers sleep. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sleep. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A smartphone lights illuminates (L-R) Ariel Wolfe, 18, and Sophia Chen, 16. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A smartphone lights illuminates (L-R) Ariel Wolfe, 18, and Sophia Chen, 16. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A couple interlocks hands as Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple interlocks hands as Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Revelers sit and sleep by letters spelling the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sit and sleep by letters spelling the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A father and son cheer as Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A father and son cheer as Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Weezer performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Weezer performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A festival goer watches Lil Dicky's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A festival goer watches Lil Dicky's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Revelers cheer at The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers cheer at The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A reveler listens to Michael Blume. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler listens to Michael Blume. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Naked and Famous perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Naked and Famous perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Revelers place a portrait of former President George W. Bush against a sleeping friend. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers place a portrait of former President George W. Bush against a sleeping friend. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Revelers sleep on hammocks. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sleep on hammocks. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Revelers watch Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers watch Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Revelers listen to Naked and Famous. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers listen to Naked and Famous. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Festival goers eat and drink. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Festival goers eat and drink. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
A food truck selling dumplings advertises by writing "Deep Friend Orgasms". REUTERS/Mark Makela

A food truck selling dumplings advertises by writing "Deep Friend Orgasms". REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Revelers dance to The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance to The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.

Jun 16 2017
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

Jun 12 2017
AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

Jun 09 2017
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Jun 08 2017

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

