Firefly Music Festival
Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler crowd surfs while The Regrettes perform on the second day in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Ralph Moore, 27, and Johanna Scimeca, 27, cuddle as Liz Cooper & the Stampede perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Tristen Asrejadid, 24, wears glitter on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Michelle Lotz, 22, reacts as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple kisses on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers react while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Michelle Lotz, 22, dances as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler holds a placard stating "THE PARTY IS HERE!" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Michaela Keegan, 18, watches The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Lights perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers slumber in hammocks on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A grocery store customer departs with a balloon bouquet past a sign stating "WELCOME FIREFLY FANS" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A concert goer attempts to use her phone while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A concert goer plays frisbee in a camping area during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveller reacts while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Amber Wilson, 20, holds beer cans while her friends use the portable restroom during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Chicano Batman during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A parking attendant for camping concert goers awaits the arrivals during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers prepare to attempt the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers undress before setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Concert goers strain for a free Super VIP festival wristband, after setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark...more
Revellers dance with an illuminated Shrek sign as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Brandon Hall, 33, uses his iPhone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler uses a smartphone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
