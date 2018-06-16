Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 15, 2018 | 9:00pm EDT

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revelers dance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 31
A reveler crowd surfs while The Regrettes perform on the second day in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler crowd surfs while The Regrettes perform on the second day in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A reveler crowd surfs while The Regrettes perform on the second day in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 31
Ralph Moore, 27, and Johanna Scimeca, 27, cuddle as Liz Cooper & the Stampede perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Ralph Moore, 27, and Johanna Scimeca, 27, cuddle as Liz Cooper & the Stampede perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Ralph Moore, 27, and Johanna Scimeca, 27, cuddle as Liz Cooper & the Stampede perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 31
Tristen Asrejadid, 24, wears glitter on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tristen Asrejadid, 24, wears glitter on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Tristen Asrejadid, 24, wears glitter on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 31
Michelle Lotz, 22, reacts as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Michelle Lotz, 22, reacts as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Michelle Lotz, 22, reacts as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 31
A couple kisses on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple kisses on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A couple kisses on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 31
Revellers react while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers react while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revellers react while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 31
Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 31
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 31
Michelle Lotz, 22, dances as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Michelle Lotz, 22, dances as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Michelle Lotz, 22, dances as The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
10 / 31
A reveler holds a placard stating "THE PARTY IS HERE!" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler holds a placard stating "THE PARTY IS HERE!" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A reveler holds a placard stating "THE PARTY IS HERE!" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 31
Michaela Keegan, 18, watches The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Michaela Keegan, 18, watches The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Michaela Keegan, 18, watches The Regrettes perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 31
Lights perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Lights perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Lights perform on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 31
Revelers slumber in hammocks on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers slumber in hammocks on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revelers slumber in hammocks on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
14 / 31
A grocery store customer departs with a balloon bouquet past a sign stating "WELCOME FIREFLY FANS" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A grocery store customer departs with a balloon bouquet past a sign stating "WELCOME FIREFLY FANS" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A grocery store customer departs with a balloon bouquet past a sign stating "WELCOME FIREFLY FANS" on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 31
A concert goer attempts to use her phone while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A concert goer attempts to use her phone while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A concert goer attempts to use her phone while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 31
A concert goer plays frisbee in a camping area during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A concert goer plays frisbee in a camping area during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A concert goer plays frisbee in a camping area during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 31
A reveller reacts while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveller reacts while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A reveller reacts while setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 31
Amber Wilson, 20, holds beer cans while her friends use the portable restroom during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Amber Wilson, 20, holds beer cans while her friends use the portable restroom during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Amber Wilson, 20, holds beer cans while her friends use the portable restroom during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
19 / 31
Chicano Batman during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Chicano Batman during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Chicano Batman during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 31
A parking attendant for camping concert goers awaits the arrivals during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A parking attendant for camping concert goers awaits the arrivals during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A parking attendant for camping concert goers awaits the arrivals during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
21 / 31
Revellers prepare to attempt the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers prepare to attempt the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revellers prepare to attempt the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
22 / 31
Revellers undress before setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers undress before setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revellers undress before setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
23 / 31
Concert goers strain for a free Super VIP festival wristband, after setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Concert goers strain for a free Super VIP festival wristband, after setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark...more

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Concert goers strain for a free Super VIP festival wristband, after setting the Guinness World Record for the most people taking a simultaneous shower during the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
24 / 31
Revellers dance with an illuminated Shrek sign as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers dance with an illuminated Shrek sign as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revellers dance with an illuminated Shrek sign as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
25 / 31
Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
26 / 31
Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Revellers dance as Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
27 / 31
Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Chromeo perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
28 / 31
A reveler sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A reveler sleeps during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
29 / 31
Brandon Hall, 33, uses his iPhone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Brandon Hall, 33, uses his iPhone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Brandon Hall, 33, uses his iPhone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
30 / 31
A reveler uses a smartphone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A reveler uses a smartphone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A reveler uses a smartphone during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2019

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2019

Next Slideshows

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2019

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2019

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

Jun 11 2018
Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

Highlights from Broadway's biggest night.

Jun 11 2018
Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Red carpet style from the Tony Awards.

Jun 11 2018
Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent debuts their Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection.

Jun 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.

World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran plays Morocco in World Cup action.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Egypt takes on Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in scalding ash.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after the countries competing at the real thing.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast