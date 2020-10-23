Edition:
Fires and unrest in Nigeria's Lagos despite curfew

The roof of TVC television station in flames in Lagos, October 21. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Burnt vehicles are pictured at a damaged police station as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Fire is seen at the street in Lagos, October 21. via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Police officers join civilians in removing barricades from a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A damaged Shoprite store is seen in Lekki district of Lagos, October 22. via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People walk along a blocked road, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Smoke rises on the horizon in Lagos, October 21. via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Men gesture as they stand near police officers along a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
People walk near a burnt barricade along Okota road in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A view shows a burnt bus stop in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Burnt vehicles are pictured at a damaged police station as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he crosses a road blocked by barricades at Sabo Yaba, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People are seen detained by police at junction of Herbert Macaulay Way and Adekunle Street, in Lagos, October 21. &nbsp;via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Military personnel move towards people standing along a blocked road in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Military officers join civilians in removing a burnt electrical generator from a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A police vehicle is pictured at a police checkpoint that was burnt down as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Military personnel stand near a blockage which they moved away from a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A damaged Shoprite store is seen in Lekki district of Lagos, October 22. via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A damaged bus is pictured in the Yaba area of Lagos, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
"End Sars Say No" is written on a street during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A man rides a motorbike past remains of a burnt barricade at the Yaba area of Lagos, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A view shows remains of a burnt barricade along an empty street in the Yaba area of Lagos, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Smoke rises from a prison in Ikoyi neighbourhood of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, October 22. via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters on October 21. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Burnt vehicles outside TVC television station in Lagos, October 21. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Armed men are seen near burning tires on the street, in Lagos, October 21. UnEarthical/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
