Fires and unrest in Nigeria's Lagos despite curfew
The roof of TVC television station in flames in Lagos, October 21. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Burnt vehicles are pictured at a damaged police station as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Fire is seen at the street in Lagos, October 21. via REUTERS
Police officers join civilians in removing barricades from a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A damaged Shoprite store is seen in Lekki district of Lagos, October 22. via REUTERS
People walk along a blocked road, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Smoke rises on the horizon in Lagos, October 21. via REUTERS
Men gesture as they stand near police officers along a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People walk near a burnt barricade along Okota road in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
A view shows a burnt bus stop in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he crosses a road blocked by barricades at Sabo Yaba, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
People are seen detained by police at junction of Herbert Macaulay Way and Adekunle Street, in Lagos, October 21. via REUTERS
Military personnel move towards people standing along a blocked road in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Military officers join civilians in removing a burnt electrical generator from a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A police vehicle is pictured at a police checkpoint that was burnt down as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Military personnel stand near a blockage which they moved away from a street in Ikeja, as Nigeria's Lagos state remains under curfew, October 23. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A damaged bus is pictured in the Yaba area of Lagos, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
"End Sars Say No" is written on a street during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A man rides a motorbike past remains of a burnt barricade at the Yaba area of Lagos, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A view shows remains of a burnt barricade along an empty street in the Yaba area of Lagos, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, October 22. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Smoke rises from a prison in Ikoyi neighbourhood of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, October 22. via REUTERS
A still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters on October 21. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Burnt vehicles outside TVC television station in Lagos, October 21. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Armed men are seen near burning tires on the street, in Lagos, October 21. UnEarthical/via REUTERS
