Mon Sep 14, 2020

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Red fire retardant blankets burned residences, vehicles and a swimming pool in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Red fire retardant blankets burned residences, vehicles and a swimming pool in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 14, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets burned residences, vehicles and a swimming pool in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 12, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, gather to look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, gather to look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, gather to look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Hansel Valentine, 24, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of her relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Hansel Valentine, 24, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of her relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  

September 13, 2020
Hansel Valentine, 24, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of her relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton  
Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 13, 2020
Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

September 10, 2020
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
A cat is seen walking around a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cat is seen walking around a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

September 10, 2020
A cat is seen walking around a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

September 09, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. "We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did," Koa said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. “We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we...more

September 13, 2020
Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. “We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did,” Koa said.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
The Webber family searches for belongings through their home, which was gutted by the Almeda fire, in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Webber family searches for belongings through their home, which was gutted by the Almeda fire, in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 13, 2020
The Webber family searches for belongings through their home, which was gutted by the Almeda fire, in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of a search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, walks past burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A member of a search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, walks past burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 14, 2020
A member of a search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, walks past burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Dane Valentine, 28, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of his relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dane Valentine, 28, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of his relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

September 13, 2020
Dane Valentine, 28, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of his relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

September 12, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

September 12, 2020
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
A vehicle is seen on fire on a side road in Molalla, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS

A vehicle is seen on fire on a side road in Molalla, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS

September 12, 2020
A vehicle is seen on fire on a side road in Molalla, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS
A man walks through a street in the town where about 10,000 residents were evacuated as the fire continues, in Molalla, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks through a street in the town where about 10,000 residents were evacuated as the fire continues, in Molalla, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

September 11, 2020
A man walks through a street in the town where about 10,000 residents were evacuated as the fire continues, in Molalla, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Three years old Ashley looks on her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Three years old Ashley looks on her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

September 10, 2020
Three years old Ashley looks on her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

September 09, 2020
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
A man inspects a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man inspects a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

September 10, 2020
A man inspects a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

September 09, 2020
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Wildfires ravage Oregon

Wildfires ravage Oregon

