Pictures | Mon Sep 21, 2020 | 10:41am EDT

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

A sign advertising new homes stands in a neighborhood severely damaged by wildfire in Medford, Oregon, September 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
A chicken walks amongst the remnants of burned homes and cars along a rural highway after a wildfire came through the area near Eagle Point, Oregon, September 19. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Horses are seen on Withers Ranch as smoke rises from the Brattain Fire burning in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Firefighters and a police officer monitor the Brattain Fire from Withers Ranch as it burns in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
Stephanie Adams embraces her mother, April Beard, while searching through the remnants of Adams's destroyed home for mementos from her significant other, who passed away late last year, in a neighborhood severely damaged by wildfire in Medford, Oregon, September 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Kirk McDusky, a member of the Prineville Hotshot Crew, walks past smoke rising from the Brattain Fire in the Fremont National Forest in Paisley, Oregon, September 18. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Joshua Jones, Bridget Jones, Kaleb Jones, and Tyre Jones look through the remnants of their home in a destroyed apartment complex after a wildfire came through the area in Phoenix, Oregon, September 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The remains of a slide are seen in the yard of a home destroyed by fire in the Cascade mountain range during the aftermath of the Riverside Fire near Molalla, Oregon, September 16. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Christina Mitchell embraces her fiance, George Schmoll, amidst the remnants of their apartment after losing items such as her wedding dress and his wedding ring for their December wedding, now postponed, in Phoenix, Oregon, September 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets burned residences, vehicles and a swimming pool in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged hotel sits in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Gates, Oregon, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Water and food for missing pets are seen on the sidewalk as a couple searches for possessions through the ashes of their gutted home in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged trees stand in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets a basketball post and a playground in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team, including a canine, from Salt Lake City, Utah, look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged gasoline station sits in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Red fire retardant blankets a residential building in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The skeletons of a table and chairs are seen covered in red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A parking lot and drain are seen blanketed by red fire retardant in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Fire burns on the remains of fire damaged trees as smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team from Salt Lake City, Utah, gather to look for victims through gutted homes in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged chairlift hangs as smoke billows in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire near Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Hansel Valentine, 24, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of her relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Bowls containing food and water are seen left by owners for their missing pets amid homes gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
The remains of a fire damaged automobile and a motel sit in the aftermath of the Beachie Creek fire in Detroit, Oregon, September 14. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A cat is seen walking around a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A farm is leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Tracy Koa puts her hands together in gratitude as she and her partner David Tanksley arrive to find their home gutted by the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 12. “We lost everything but at least we have our family. Thank God we left when we did,” Koa said. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
The Webber family searches for belongings through their home, which was gutted by the Almeda fire, in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A member of a search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, walks past burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Dane Valentine, 28, inspects the remains of the burnt down property of his relatives, as the wildfire continues in Estacada, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Bryan Alvarez holds a sign for oncoming traffic as utility workers repair power lines in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A man walks through a street in the town where about 10,000 residents were evacuated as the fire continues, in Molalla, Oregon, September 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Three years old Ashley looks on her burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man inspects a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
