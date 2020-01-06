Edition:
Fires rage across Australia

A kangaroo is seen in bushland surrounded by smoke haze early morning in Canberra, Australia, January 5. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
The burnt out remains of a house is seen from a bushfire in the Southern Highlands town of Wingello, Australia, January 6. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Cattle killed by the bushfires are buried in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Christmas decorations are seen nearby a destroyed house in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A weary kangaroo shelters on a patch of green grass surrounded by burnt bushland along the Princes Highway near in Milton, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A burning gum tree is felled to stop it from falling on a car in Corbago, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Bernadette Foster, a Dignams Creek resident who has run out of petrol poses for photos with her pet dogs at the evacuation centre in Cobargo, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A man cleans the forecourt of Parliament House surrounded by smoke haze early morning in Canberra, January 5. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A Royal Australian Navy MRH-90 helicopter crew member observes the fires on approach to Cann River in Gippsland, Victoria, as part Operation Bushfire Assist 19-20, January 5. Private Michael Currie/Australian Department of Defence

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Jesse Collins, who organizes the donations, reacts while speaking about how hard getting water has been, as bushfires continue in New South Wales, at the evacuation center in Cobargo, Australia, January 5. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
The burnt landscape lining Bendalong Road leading to Bendalong Point and Manyana is seen after it came under intense fire threat the day before, south of Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 5. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A resident uses a garden hose to wet down the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Bec Winter stands next to her son, Riley, while hugging her horse Charmer, who she rode to safety through bushfires on New Year's Eve, in Moruya, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Country Fire Service (CFS) members put out a fire which reached hay bales on a property at Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills, Australia, January 3, 2020. AAP Image/Kelly Barnes/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Wildflower farm owned by Paul and Melissa Churchman in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia, January 3, 2020. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Evacuees are transported by landing craft to MV Sycamore at Mallacoota, Australia. AAP Image/Supplied by the Department of Defence, Shane Cameron/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
The HMAS Choules is seen off the coast of Victoria, Australia January 2, 2020. AAP Image/Supplied by the Department of Defence/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
A view of a destroyed fire shed, aftermath of bushfires, in Jenolan Caves, New South Wales, Australia January 1, 2020. COURTESY JENOLAN CAVES RFS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison attempts to shake a resident's hand during a visit to the bushfire-stricken town of Cobargo, Australia, January 2, 2020. Nine Network/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
A view of a burnt residential area, aftermath of bushfires, in Jenolan Caves, New South Wales, Australia January 1, 2020. COURTESY JENOLAN CAVES RFS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the fire-devastated Wildflower farm owned by Paul and Melissa Churchman in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia, January 3, 2020. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Amphibious Beach Team Commander Lieutenant Declan Michell briefs bushfire evacuees prior to them boarding HMAS Choules at Mallacoota, Australia. AAP Image/Supplied by the Department of Defence, Helen Frank/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Evacuees are transported by landing craft to MV Sycamore at Mallacoota, Australia. AAP Image/Supplied by the Department of Defence, Shane Cameron/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Firefighters drive through flames during evacuation after flames got too large to fight, in Jenolan Caves, New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2019. COURTESY JENOLAN CAVES RFS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A view of a historical cave house which firefighters tried to protect in Jenolan Caves, New South Wales, Australia January 1, 2020. COURTESY JENOLAN CAVES RFS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A view of a property burned by the Currowan Fire in Conjola Park, NSW, Australia, January 2, 2020. AAP Image/Heather Mcnab/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
The hazy landscape in Jindabyne, a township affected by the Dunns Road bushfire, in New South Wales, Australia, December 31, 2019. Sharon Dawson via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Smoke billows during bushfires in Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia, December 30, 2019. GLEN MOREY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia January 1, 2020. AAP Image/News Corp Pool, Jason Edwards/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to the son of RFS volunteer Geoffrey Keaton at Keaton's funeral in Buxton, New South Wales, Australia January 2, 2020. NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
A satellite image of the Batemans Bay shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia, December 31, 2019. EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
"Caramelized" snow caused by dust from Australian bushfires is seen near Franz Josef glacier in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand, January 1, 2020. Social media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Fire clouds are formed over the mountains' range near Bredbo, New South Wale, Australia December 31, 2019. LIFES.A.BREEZE via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Dodd holds a kangaroo with burnt feet pads after being rescued from bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains area, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A crowd of people at the beach evacuate from the bushfires at Batemans Bay, Australia December 31, 2019. INSTAGRAM @LAPPINGTHEISLAND via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
An aerial view shows the aftermath of bushfires in Bairnsdale, Victoria, Australia, December 30, 2019. GLEN MOREY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter flies over a burning tree after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Cars queue up for petrol at a gas station in Bega Valley, New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2019. Melissa Pouliot/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A burnt out vehicle is seen at a destroyed property in Sarsfield in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES) volunteer and carer Tracy Burgess holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near Australia s Blue Mountains, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A satellite image of the Clyde Mountain shows smoke and fire from wild bushfires in Australia, December 31, 2019. EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Property damaged by the East Gippsland fires in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia January 1, 2020. AAP Image/News Corp Pool, Jason Edwards/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Sheep are seen on a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Property damaged by a fire is seen at a Sarsfield residence in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019. (AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
A CFA firefighter sprays water after a fire impacted Clovemont Way, Bundoora in Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Julian Smith via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter drops water on a bushfire in scrub behind houses in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, December 30, 2019. AAP Image/Ellen Smith via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
An aerial view of a bushfire in Ellerslie, New South Wales, Australia December 30, 2019. NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A volunteer from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service works to extinguish spot fires following back burning operations in Mount Hay, in Australia s Blue Mountains, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts Jan Sienielink-Allen, the owner of Barrister's Block Winery, in Woodside, Australia December 24, 2019, as he tours areas affected by the bushfires. AAP Image/Kelly Barnes via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A statue of Buddha damaged by bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, Australia, December 23, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A house and car damaged by bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, Australia December 23, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A koala drinks water offered from a bottle by a firefighter during bushfires in Cudlee Creek, south Australia, December 22, 2019. OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A bushfire burns near the Lithgow Correctional Centre compound in Marrangaroo, New South Wales, Australia December 19, 2019. Department of Justice New South Wales (NSW) /via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 19, 2019. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A burnt shed on scorched earth is pictured at Woodside in Adelaide, Australia, December 22, 2019. AAP Image/Kelly Barnes/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Property owners use a commercial watering machine to hose down their property as the Grose Valley Fire approaches Bilpin, Australia December 21, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A home is seen as smoke from the Grose Valley Fire rises in the distance, at Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, December 21, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
