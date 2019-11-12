Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2019 | 7:40am EST

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A vehicle burns in the yard of a house on Bullocky Way, Possum Brush, south of Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A Tuncurry fire crew member fights part of the Hillville bushfire south of Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
The Sydney Opera House is seen as smoke haze from bushfires drifts over the CDB in Sydney, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Paul Braven

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A Gloucester fire crew member fights flames from a bushfire at Koorainghat, near Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Residents try to knock down spot fires, from a bushfire, heading towards a house on a property at Koorainghat, near Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A water bomber drops its load on a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
High-rise buildings are seen through smoke from bushfires during sunset in Sydney, Australia, November 11. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A cluster of burnt out cars sit at a property at Rainbow Flat, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Wytaliba resident Storm Sparks holds her son Zeke Bacon as she waits to get back to her house at a roadblock near Glen Innes, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Lyn and Peter Iverson with their burnt out office and shed on their property at Half Chain road, Koorainghat, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
A dead tree is seen in a field shrouded by bushfire smoke near Glen Innes, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Thomas Eveans holds melted aluminium as he inspects the remains of his house which was destroyed by a bushfire in Torrington, near Glen Innes, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Smoke from a large bushfire is seen from a roadblock outside Wytaliba, near Glen Innes, Australia, November 10. AAP Image/Dan Peled

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old evacuee Owen Whalan of Half Chain road in Koorainghat during a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, November 10. AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
A fire rages on in Rainbow Flat, New South Wales, Australia, November 8. @ ethanborlephotography/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Firefighters look as a fire rages on in Rainbow Flat, New South Wales, Australia, November 8. @ ethanborlephotography

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A resident watches the progress of bushfires near houses in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A firefighter on property protection watches the progress of bushfires in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Smoke fills the sky in Port Macquarie, Australia, November 8. MIREYA REYES/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A NSW Rural Fire Service personnel conducts property protection as a bushfire burns in Woodford NSW, Australia, November 8. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
An Air-crane water bombing helicopter drops water on a bushfire in Harrington, Australia, November 8. AAP Image/Shane Chalker

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
The sun is seen through heavy smoke as a bushfire burns in Woodford NSW, Australia, November 8, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A resident hoses smouldering logs as a bushfire burns in Woodford NSW, Australia, November 8. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
