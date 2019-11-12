Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and...more

Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week. AAP Image/Dan Peled

