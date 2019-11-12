Fires rage across Australia's east coast
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and...more
A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Dan Peled
A vehicle burns in the yard of a house on Bullocky Way, Possum Brush, south of Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
A Tuncurry fire crew member fights part of the Hillville bushfire south of Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
The Sydney Opera House is seen as smoke haze from bushfires drifts over the CDB in Sydney, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Paul Braven
A Gloucester fire crew member fights flames from a bushfire at Koorainghat, near Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
Residents try to knock down spot fires, from a bushfire, heading towards a house on a property at Koorainghat, near Taree in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
A water bomber drops its load on a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia, November 12. AAP Image/Dan Peled
High-rise buildings are seen through smoke from bushfires during sunset in Sydney, Australia, November 11. REUTERS/Stephen Coates
A cluster of burnt out cars sit at a property at Rainbow Flat, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
Wytaliba resident Storm Sparks holds her son Zeke Bacon as she waits to get back to her house at a roadblock near Glen Innes, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Dan Peled
Lyn and Peter Iverson with their burnt out office and shed on their property at Half Chain road, Koorainghat, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
A dead tree is seen in a field shrouded by bushfire smoke near Glen Innes, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Dan Peled
Thomas Eveans holds melted aluminium as he inspects the remains of his house which was destroyed by a bushfire in Torrington, near Glen Innes, Australia, November 11. AAP Image/Dan Peled
Smoke from a large bushfire is seen from a roadblock outside Wytaliba, near Glen Innes, Australia, November 10. AAP Image/Dan Peled
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old evacuee Owen Whalan of Half Chain road in Koorainghat during a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, November 10. AAP Image/Darren Pateman
A fire rages on in Rainbow Flat, New South Wales, Australia, November 8. @ ethanborlephotography/via REUTERS
Firefighters look as a fire rages on in Rainbow Flat, New South Wales, Australia, November 8. @ ethanborlephotography
A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker
A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker
A resident watches the progress of bushfires near houses in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker
A firefighter on property protection watches the progress of bushfires in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, November 9. AAP Image/Shane Chalker
Smoke fills the sky in Port Macquarie, Australia, November 8. MIREYA REYES/via REUTERS
A NSW Rural Fire Service personnel conducts property protection as a bushfire burns in Woodford NSW, Australia, November 8. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
An Air-crane water bombing helicopter drops water on a bushfire in Harrington, Australia, November 8. AAP Image/Shane Chalker
The sun is seen through heavy smoke as a bushfire burns in Woodford NSW, Australia, November 8, 2019. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW...more
A resident hoses smouldering logs as a bushfire burns in Woodford NSW, Australia, November 8. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares
(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence after a weekend of clashes across the...
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander
Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv.
Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares
(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence after a weekend of clashes across the Chinese-ruled territory, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region
Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents scrambled to fill.
Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple.
Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell
Berlin commemorates the thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a celebration at the Brandenburg Gate.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.