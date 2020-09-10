Fires turn California skies glowing orange
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of the area along Geary and O'Farrell Streets as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of the Geary and O'Farrell Streets area as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS
The Transamerica Pyramid is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The historical Alcatraz Island is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man walks by CORT Furniture Outlet on Sutter St as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS
The first pitch of the game is thrown under a smoke-filled sky during the first inning between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of the sky affected by California wildfires outside the stadium at Oakland Coliseum before the game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Oregon wildfires destroy five towns
An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake.
Defining images from the 9/11 attacks
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
California wildfires rage amid extreme heat
Three large wildfires burned in California and a fourth was growing quickly as a weekend heat wave lingered across the state.
Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire guts camp on Greek island
Thousands of migrants were left without shelter after overnight fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Oregon wildfires destroy five towns
An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake.
Defining images from the 9/11 attacks
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
California wildfires rage amid extreme heat
Three large wildfires burned in California and a fourth was growing quickly as a weekend heat wave lingered across the state.
Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire guts camp on Greek island
Thousands of migrants were left without shelter after overnight fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Best of the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.
Senegal town submerged after 'exceptional' rain
The outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remain underwater after a massive downpour, with residents saying some cannot access their homes and that dangerous animals are lurking in the waters.
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.