Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2020 | 9:00am EDT

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of the area along Geary and O'Farrell Streets as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of the Geary and O'Farrell Streets area as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Transamerica Pyramid is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The historical Alcatraz Island is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man walks by CORT Furniture Outlet on Sutter St as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
The first pitch of the game is thrown under a smoke-filled sky during the first inning between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A general view of the sky affected by California wildfires outside the stadium at Oakland Coliseum before the game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
