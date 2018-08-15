Edition:
Wed Aug 15, 2018

Fireworks over Malta

Enthusiasts celebrate during a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta early August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Enthusiasts celebrate during a mechanized ground fireworks display in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks explode during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
An enthusiast lights mechanized ground fireworks in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Enthusiasts celebrate during a mechanized ground fireworks display in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
People react as thick smoke envelopes the town square in front of the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Enthusiasts celebrate during a mechanized ground fireworks display in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Fireworks are launched into the sky during week-long celebrations in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
