Fireworks over Malta
Enthusiasts celebrate during a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta early August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Fireworks explode near the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Fireworks explode during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An enthusiast lights mechanized ground fireworks in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People react as thick smoke envelopes the town square in front of the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Fireworks are launched into the sky during week-long celebrations in Mosta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
