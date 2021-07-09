First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'
Zaila Avant-garde wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 8, 2021. Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the...more
Zaila Avant-garde celebrates her win. Televised live on ESPN, complete with play-by-play commentary and interviews with the participants, the competition finals returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was once...more
Avant-garde, from New Orleans, is the first Black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. The winner is also an accomplished basketball player, with several Guinness World Records to her name for dribbling multiple basketballs...more
Avant-garde claimed the $50,000 top prize after appearing relaxed and bantering with the judges and moderators, despite her struggle in a previous round with 'Nepeta,' a word for another plant genus. Pausing at the unstressed sound in the middle of...more
Zaila Avant-garde is presented with the trophy by E. W. Scripps Company President & CEO Adam Symson. In a competition that has been dominated by contestants of Indian heritage, Avant-garde is sure to be celebrated for her groundbreaking victory. She...more
Finalists sit on stage. Chaitra Thummala, 12, of San Francisco, came in second after mis-spelling 'neroli oil,' but still takes home $25,000. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS
Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York, is consoled by her family members after being eliminated. Madini finished third with the $15,000 prize, after being eliminated on 'athanor,' a type of furnace. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Zaila Avant-garde (L) is congratulated for advancing to the final two contestants. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Zaila Avant-garde wins the contest. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Zaila Avant-garde takes part in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Vivinsha Veduru, 10, from Fort Worth, Texas, is eliminated. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, The Bahamas, reacts after being eliminated. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Akshainie Kamma, 13, from Austin, Texas, reacts after being eliminated. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Jill Biden sits in the audience. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Vihaan Sibal, 12, from Waco, Texas, reacts after being eliminated. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Vivinsha Veduru, 10, from Fort Worth, Texas, takes part in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Avani Joshi, 13, from Loves Park, Illinois, reacts after being eliminated. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Family members of Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, The Bahamas, wave their national flag during the finals. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ashrita Gandhari, 14, from Leesburg, Virginia, reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Dhroov Bharatia, 12, from Dallas, Texas, reacts after correctly spelling a word. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Zaila Avant-garde (L), 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, reacts during the finals. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Sreethan Gajula, 14, from Charlotte, North Carolina, reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Jill Biden is interviewed during the finals. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Jill Biden speaks during the contest. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Jill Biden is greeted by Congresswoman Val Demings, D-FL, as she arrives to attend the spelling bee in Orlando, Florida. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS
