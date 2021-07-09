First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

Zaila Avant-garde is presented with the trophy by E. W. Scripps Company President & CEO Adam Symson. In a competition that has been dominated by contestants of Indian heritage, Avant-garde is sure to be celebrated for her groundbreaking victory. She...more

Zaila Avant-garde is presented with the trophy by E. W. Scripps Company President & CEO Adam Symson. In a competition that has been dominated by contestants of Indian heritage, Avant-garde is sure to be celebrated for her groundbreaking victory. She told the Associated Press in an interview before the finals she hoped to inspire other African Americans, who she said might not have the money to pay for the tutorials needed to be competitive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

