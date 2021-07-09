Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 9, 2021 | 1:06am EDT

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

Zaila Avant-garde wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 8, 2021. Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the competition by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde celebrates her win. Televised live on ESPN, complete with play-by-play commentary and interviews with the participants, the competition finals returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was once again held before a live audience at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Avant-garde, from New Orleans, is the first Black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. The winner is also an accomplished basketball player, with several Guinness World Records to her name for dribbling multiple basketballs at a time.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Avant-garde claimed the $50,000 top prize after appearing relaxed and bantering with the judges and moderators, despite her struggle in a previous round with 'Nepeta,' a word for another plant genus. Pausing at the unstressed sound in the middle of word, she collected herself, started again, and nailed the second 'e', jumping for joy on stage when told she was correct. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde is presented with the trophy by E. W. Scripps Company President & CEO Adam Symson. In a competition that has been dominated by contestants of Indian heritage, Avant-garde is sure to be celebrated for her groundbreaking victory. She told the Associated Press in an interview before the finals she hoped to inspire other African Americans, who she said might not have the money to pay for the tutorials needed to be competitive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Finalists sit on stage. Chaitra Thummala, 12, of San Francisco, came in second after mis-spelling 'neroli oil,' but still takes home $25,000. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York, is consoled by her family members after being eliminated. Madini finished third with the $15,000 prize, after being eliminated on 'athanor,' a type of furnace. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde (L) is congratulated for advancing to the final two contestants.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde wins the contest.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde takes part in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Vivinsha Veduru, 10, from Fort Worth, Texas, is eliminated.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, The Bahamas, reacts after being eliminated.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Akshainie Kamma, 13, from Austin, Texas, reacts after being eliminated.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
First lady Jill Biden sits in the audience.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Vihaan Sibal, 12, from Waco, Texas, reacts after being eliminated.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Vivinsha Veduru, 10, from Fort Worth, Texas, takes part in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Avani Joshi, 13, from Loves Park, Illinois, reacts after being eliminated.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Family members of Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, The Bahamas, wave their national flag during the finals.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Ashrita Gandhari, 14, from Leesburg, Virginia, reacts after misspelling a word.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Dhroov Bharatia, 12, from Dallas, Texas, reacts after correctly spelling a word.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde (L), 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, reacts during the finals.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Sreethan Gajula, 14, from Charlotte, North Carolina, reacts after misspelling a word.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
First lady Jill Biden is interviewed during the finals.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
First lady Jill Biden speaks during the contest.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
First lady Jill Biden is greeted by Congresswoman Val Demings, D-FL, as she arrives to attend the spelling bee in Orlando, Florida. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
