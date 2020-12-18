First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines
Physician Alister Martin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Pool via REUTERS
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Vice President Mike Pence receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in Washington, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, elbow bumps Vice President Mike Pence, at an event where Pence received the coronavirus vaccine at the White House in Washington, December 18, 2020....more
Physician Emily Ryan, 40, poses for a photo with a Dr. Fauci hoodie after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center in Glendale, California, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14, 2020....more
Dr. Karim Yatim receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are taken out of refrigeration to be administered at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes (L) and Boston Medical Center Dr. Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine from RN Kayla Johnson at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via...more
Pharmacy technicians received a delivery of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. John Maniaci/UW Health/Handout via REUTERS
Pharmacy technician Nikolas Gardner puts a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in the freezer for storage at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. John Maniaci/UW Health/Handout via REUTERS
Richard Guarino BMC Supply Chain Operations Associate Director delivers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the pharmacy at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/POOL via REUTERS
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, watches as Maritza Beniquez, RN, reacts to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School at University Hospital in Newark, New...more
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams gives the thumbs up as he receives the coronavirus vaccine at the White House in Washington, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Registered nurse Nikki Galanakis, 28, is given the coronavirus vaccine at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kayla Johnson, a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine for respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Physician Joyce Limurti, 40, flexes her bicep as she is given the coronavirus vaccine at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center in Glendale, California, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dr. Tommy Wong holds up his vaccination record as he waits after he received one of the first vaccinations at Mt. Sinai Hospital from Pfizer-BioNTech in Manhattan, New York City, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Kate Walsh (C) applauds alongside other BMC employees after the first coronavirus vaccine is administered to staff at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin...more
Cheryl Tull (L), Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Boston Medical Center, receives a coronavirus vaccine administered by LPN Eunide Guillet at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Randy F. Swanson receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at in Bethesda, Maryland, December 14, 2020. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kurtis A....more
Health workers listen to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking to the media after attending a tour at University Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar asks Dr. Raymond Pla, an anesthesiologist at George Washington University Hospital, if his vaccination for COVID-19 hurt, in Washington, December 14, 2020. "Not at all," answered Pla. Jacquelyn...more
Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, December 14, 2020. Jae C. Hong/Pool via REUTERS
Medical staff administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Justin Sambol, right, Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2020. Kirsten Luce/Pool...more
Medical staff prepare to administer and receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, gets his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by HN Samantha Alvarez, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, December 14, 2020. Manuel...more
Dr. Sheetal Sheth, an OB-GYN and Medical Director for Labor and Delivery at George Washington University Hospital, is vaccinated for COVID-19 by nurse Lillian Wirpsza in Washington, December 14, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the media are seen as Dr Yves Duroseau from Lennox Hill Hospital is inoculated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by Dr Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14,...more
Nurse Cheryl Birmingham gives a card with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine information to registered nurse La Tanya Forbes after administering the vaccine to her at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marco...more
Nurse Annabelle Jimenez, congratulates nurse Sandra Lindsay after she is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, at Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14, 2020. Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS
Yvelisse Covington, a Medical Office Assistant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson, at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2020....more
