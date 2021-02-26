Edition:
First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

A migrant who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., waits with a child at a bus terminal to head to their destination, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States on Thursday under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
The first group of 27 migrants leave their camp towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed and seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Migrants who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., get on a bus at a bus terminal to head to their destinations, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
The first group of 27 migrants leave their camp towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed and seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A group of migrants who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., wait at a bus terminal to head to their destinations, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
The first group of 27 migrants walk to cross the Gateway International Bridge to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A group of migrants who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., wait at a bus terminal to head to their destinations, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Migrant children who traveled with their parents seeking asylum in the U.S.,  practice a dance at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Gottesdiener

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrant children who traveled with their parents seeking asylum in the U.S. play a song at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Gottesdiener

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant child who is seeking asylum in the U.S. is pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Asylum seekers sit inside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Migrant children who traveled with their parents seeking asylum in the U.S., practice a dance at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Gottesdiener

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A view shows the Rio Bravo near a migrant encampment during sunset in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant child who is seeking asylum in the U.S. is seen running at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant family who is seeking asylum in the U.S. take pictures near the Rio Bravo at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Clothes hanging on a fence to dry are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A campaign poster of U.S. President Joe Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A volunteer shows a picture to children on her mobile phone inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Asylum seekers sit at the infirmary inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A Cuban flag waves inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Children carry empty water containers inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Asylum seekers stand inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
