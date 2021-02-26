First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.
A migrant who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., waits with a child at a bus terminal to head to their destination, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. The first asylum seekers from...more
The first group of 27 migrants leave their camp towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed and seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., get on a bus at a bus terminal to head to their destinations, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
The first group of 27 migrants leave their camp towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed and seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A group of migrants who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., wait at a bus terminal to head to their destinations, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
The first group of 27 migrants walk to cross the Gateway International Bridge to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A group of migrants who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., wait at a bus terminal to head to their destinations, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrant children who traveled with their parents seeking asylum in the U.S., practice a dance at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Gottesdiener
Migrant children who traveled with their parents seeking asylum in the U.S. play a song at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Gottesdiener
A migrant child who is seeking asylum in the U.S. is pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Asylum seekers sit inside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrant children who traveled with their parents seeking asylum in the U.S., practice a dance at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Laura Gottesdiener
Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A view shows the Rio Bravo near a migrant encampment during sunset in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A migrant child who is seeking asylum in the U.S. is seen running at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A migrant family who is seeking asylum in the U.S. take pictures near the Rio Bravo at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Clothes hanging on a fence to dry are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A campaign poster of U.S. President Joe Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A volunteer shows a picture to children on her mobile phone inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Asylum seekers sit at the infirmary inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Cuban flag waves inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Children carry empty water containers inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Asylum seekers stand inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
