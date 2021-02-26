First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

A migrant who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., waits with a child at a bus terminal to head to their destination, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. The first asylum seekers from...more

A migrant who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., waits with a child at a bus terminal to head to their destination, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021. The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States on Thursday under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

