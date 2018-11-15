Edition:
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans have reached the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans have reached the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump unfold a banner while standing in San Diego, U.S., and behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump unfold a banner while standing in San Diego, U.S., and behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., gather at the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., gather at the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. border patrol accompany Honduran migrants who turned themselves in after entering the U.S. through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

U.S. border patrol accompany Honduran migrants who turned themselves in after entering the U.S. through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. border patrol stand behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

U.S. border patrol stand behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look through the border fence between Mexico and the United States after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look at U.S. border patrol through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., look at U.S. border patrol through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico, November 13. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A man holds a U.S. flag while standing on the beach in San Diego, U.S., and behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A man holds a U.S. flag while standing on the beach in San Diego, U.S., and behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 14. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
