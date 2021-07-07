Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 6, 2021 | 11:45pm EDT

First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

A person touches a casket as she attends the Guara family's mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, after the family of four's remains were found in search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, in Miami, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People embrace as friends and relatives attend the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Funeral workers look on as friends and relatives of the Guara family leaves the church. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Friends and relatives touches the casket of a member of the Guara family. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People mourn after attending the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A person touches a casket as he attends the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Attendees carry the coffin of a Guara family member into the church. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People mourn after attending the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Friends and relatives touches the casket of a member of the Guara family. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People mourn after attending the Guara family's funeral mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member into a hearse. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People mourn after attending the Guara family's funeral mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
People embrace as friends and relatives attend the Guara family's funeral mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Attendees carry the coffin of a Guara family member as they attend their mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
