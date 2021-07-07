First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
A person touches a casket as she attends the Guara family's mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, after the family of four's remains were found in search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of the Surfside's Champlain Towers...more
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People embrace as friends and relatives attend the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Funeral workers look on as friends and relatives of the Guara family leaves the church. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Friends and relatives touches the casket of a member of the Guara family. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People mourn after attending the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A person touches a casket as he attends the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees carry the coffin of a Guara family member into the church. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People mourn after attending the Guara family's mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Friends and relatives touches the casket of a member of the Guara family. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People mourn after attending the Guara family's funeral mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Friends and relatives carry the coffin of a Guara family member into a hearse. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People mourn after attending the Guara family's funeral mass. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People embrace as friends and relatives attend the Guara family's funeral mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees carry the coffin of a Guara family member as they attend their mass. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city...
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port
A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade
The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.