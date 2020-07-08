First haircut since lockdown: Before and after
Cohl S poses before her first haircut (left) since the easing of lockdown rules and after getting it done (right), at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Claire Neal at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Seyi Ogunniyi at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Denis Wild in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Theo Adams at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Tanya Foxe at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Jordan Anwar at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Jon Guttridge at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Helen Abrams at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Nathan Joseph in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Daniel Cambridge at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Dennis Akinniyi at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Antony Greghukh at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
