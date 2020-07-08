Edition:
Wed Jul 8, 2020 | 10:28am EDT

First haircut since lockdown: Before and after

Cohl S poses before her first haircut (left) since the easing of lockdown rules and after getting it done (right), at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Claire Neal at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Seyi Ogunniyi at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Denis Wild in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Theo Adams at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Tanya Foxe at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Jordan Anwar at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Jon Guttridge at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Helen Abrams at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Nathan Joseph in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Daniel Cambridge at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Dennis Akinniyi at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Antony Greghukh at the HairForce One barbers, in Romford, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
