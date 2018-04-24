Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 24, 2018 | 4:20pm EDT

First lady style: Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump visits the National Gallery of Art in Washington, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
1 / 34
First lady Melania Trump stands with her French counterpart Brigitte Macron during the official arrival ceremony held by President Trump for French President Emmanuel Macron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
2 / 34
First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
3 / 34
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
4 / 34
First lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, listen to Park Administrator Bonnie White Lemay, as they tour Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
5 / 34
President Trump introduces his wife, first lady Melania Trump, as they arrive at the Inauguration Freedom Ball in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
6 / 34
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before their departure to Cincinnati, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
7 / 34
First lady Melania Trump visits GE All women business process service center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
8 / 34
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, after Easter weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
9 / 34
First lady Melania Trump attends President Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
10 / 34
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, with their son Barron, arrive for a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
11 / 34
First lady Melania Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, December 24, 2017
12 / 34
First lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives to make holiday cards for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 13, 2017
13 / 34
First lady Melania Trump arrives to make annual Christmas visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
14 / 34
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony near the White House in Washington, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
15 / 34
Ballerinas perform as first lady Melania Trump begins a tour of the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House in Washington, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
16 / 34
Frst lady Melania Trump greets U.S. military leaders as she and President Trump board Air Force One to depart for South Korea from Yokota Air Base, Japan November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
17 / 34
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
18 / 34
First lady Melania Trump and Japan's first lady Akie Abe (not pictured) visit Kyobashi Tsukiji elementary school in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
19 / 34
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
20 / 34
First lady Melania Trump presents her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
21 / 34
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to host an event to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House in Washington, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
22 / 34
First lady Melania Trump stands on the South Lawn the White House upon her return to Washington, from Camp David, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
23 / 34
President Trump stops with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron to greet a military family on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington, after a vacation in Bedminster, NJ., August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
24 / 34
First lady Melania Trump attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
25 / 34
First lady Melania Trump arrives to visit the Necker Hospital for children in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
26 / 34
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz as she arrives at the townhall during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jens Buettner, Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
27 / 34
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
28 / 34
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart for travel to Poland and the upcoming G-20 summit in Germany, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
29 / 34
First lady Melania Trump visits the Magritte Museum in Brussels, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
30 / 34
First lady Melania Trump walks ahead of her husband, President Trump as they arrive at the Brussels Airport in Brussels, Belgium, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
31 / 34
First lady Melania Trump visits American International School of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
32 / 34
First lady Melania Trump steps from the stage after speaking at President Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
33 / 34
First lady Melania Trump looks back as President Donald Trump waves upon his departure from the White House to embark on his trip to the Middle East and Europe, in Washington, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
34 / 34
