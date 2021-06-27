First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Alpecin–Fenix rider Kristian Sbaragli of Italy bears an injury to his face after the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson
A rider shows blood on his knees after a crash. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey for best young rider. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage and the yellow jersey. Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Samson
General view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton passes Locronan. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of a boat during the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia before the start of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Daniel Cole
General view before the start of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building
The search for more than 150 missing people in a Florida high-rise condominium building that collapsed grew more desperate as a smoldering fire hampered rescue...
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's...
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was...
MORE IN PICTURES
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building
The search for more than 150 missing people in a Florida high-rise condominium building that collapsed grew more desperate as a smoldering fire hampered rescue efforts and officials said they have not located any signs of life in the debris.
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Florida.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing.
Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border
Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, aiming to counter claims from Republicans she has been slow to visit the region as part of her role addressing the root causes of immigration.
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Super Strawberry Moon lights up night sky
The first full week of summer features the rise of the Super Strawberry Moon.
Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Hong Kong residents rushed in the early hours of Thursday to snap up copies of the final edition of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close after 26 years after becoming the target of a national security crackdown.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.