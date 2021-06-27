Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jun 27, 2021 | 5:26pm EDT

First stage of Tour de France marred by two huge crashes

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
1 / 24
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
2 / 24
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
3 / 24
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
4 / 24
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
5 / 24
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Cyril Lemoine of France receives medical attention. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
6 / 24
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
7 / 24
Alpecin–Fenix rider Kristian Sbaragli of Italy bears an injury to his face after the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson

Alpecin–Fenix rider Kristian Sbaragli of Italy bears an injury to his face after the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Alpecin–Fenix rider Kristian Sbaragli of Italy bears an injury to his face after the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson
Close
8 / 24
A rider shows blood on his knees after a crash. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A rider shows blood on his knees after a crash. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A rider shows blood on his knees after a crash. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 24
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland reacts after a crash. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Close
10 / 24
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage. Pool via REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 24
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey for best young rider. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey for best young rider. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey for best young rider. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Close
12 / 24
The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
13 / 24
A general view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A general view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A general view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 24
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage and the yellow jersey. Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Samson

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage and the yellow jersey. Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Samson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage and the yellow jersey. Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Samson
Close
15 / 24
General view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
General view during the race. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 24
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 24
The peloton passes Locronan. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton passes Locronan. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
The peloton passes Locronan. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 24
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 24
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
General view of the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 24
General view of a boat during the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of a boat during the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
General view of a boat during the action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
21 / 24
The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
The peloton in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 24
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia before the start of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Daniel Cole

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia before the start of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia before the start of the Tour de France. Pool via REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Close
23 / 24
General view before the start of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view before the start of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
General view before the start of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

5:01pm EDT
Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

The search for more than 150 missing people in a Florida high-rise condominium building that collapsed grew more desperate as a smoldering fire hampered rescue...

10:12am EDT
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's...

9:58am EDT
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was...

Jun 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

The search for more than 150 missing people in a Florida high-rise condominium building that collapsed grew more desperate as a smoldering fire hampered rescue efforts and officials said they have not located any signs of life in the debris.

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Searchers worked to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Florida.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing.

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, aiming to counter claims from Republicans she has been slow to visit the region as part of her role addressing the root causes of immigration.

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Super Strawberry Moon lights up night sky

Super Strawberry Moon lights up night sky

The first full week of summer features the rise of the Super Strawberry Moon.

Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily

Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily

Hong Kong residents rushed in the early hours of Thursday to snap up copies of the final edition of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close after 26 years after becoming the target of a national security crackdown.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast