Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 6, 2021 | 6:24pm EDT

First women graduate as U.S. Marines from San Diego recruit depot

Private First Class Ann Parra hugs her dad Efrain, as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate after they become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Private First Class Ann Parra hugs her dad Efrain, as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate after they become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Private First Class Ann Parra hugs her dad Efrain, as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate after they become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 35
Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 35
Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 35
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend graduation ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend graduation ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend graduation ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 35
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 35
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march during the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march during the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march during the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 35
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march to celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march to celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march to celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 35
MCRD San Diego drill instructors participate in the graduation ceremony of members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, who will become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

MCRD San Diego drill instructors participate in the graduation ceremony of members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, who will become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
MCRD San Diego drill instructors participate in the graduation ceremony of members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, who will become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 35
Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (L) hands recruit Abigail Ragland, 20, her Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem as recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego finish the grueling crucible training to become the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (L) hands recruit Abigail Ragland, 20, her Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem as recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego finish the grueling crucible training to become the first ever...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (L) hands recruit Abigail Ragland, 20, her Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem as recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego finish the grueling crucible training to become the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 35
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, looks at her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem after finishing the grueling crucible training to become one of the first ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, looks at her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem after finishing the grueling crucible training to become one of the first ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, looks at her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem after finishing the grueling crucible training to become one of the first ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 35
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, tears up as she receives her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become a U.S. Marine after finishing the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, tears up as she receives her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become a U.S. Marine after finishing the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, tears up as she receives her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become a U.S. Marine after finishing the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 35
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the final leg of the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the final leg of the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the final leg of the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 35
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 35
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 35
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 35
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 35
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 35
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 35
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego cleans her weapon as she participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego cleans her weapon as she participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego cleans her weapon as she participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 35
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 35
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate alongside male recruits in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate alongside male recruits in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate alongside male recruits in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 35
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego take a break after receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem at the conclusion the the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego take a break after receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem at the conclusion the the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego take a break after receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem at the conclusion the the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 35
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 35
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 35
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
32 / 35
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 35
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
34 / 35
Female recruits arrive to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Female recruits arrive to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

Next Slideshows

Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

At least 25 people were killed in a shootout in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, during one of the state's deadliest police raids, police said.

5:23pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:33pm EDT
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

1:11pm EDT
Grim scenes as COVID rages across India

Grim scenes as COVID rages across India

Many have died in ambulances and car parks waiting for a bed or oxygen, while morgues and crematoriums struggle to deal with a seemingly unstoppable flow of...

12:58pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry

French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry

A growing number of women are learning how to jump out of helicopters, leap from buildings and brawl at stunt double school at the Campus Univers Cascade in France.

Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

At least 25 people were killed in a shootout in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, during one of the state's deadliest police raids, police said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Grim scenes as COVID rages across India

Grim scenes as COVID rages across India

Many have died in ambulances and car parks waiting for a bed or oxygen, while morgues and crematoriums struggle to deal with a seemingly unstoppable flow of bodies.

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast