First women graduate as U.S. Marines from San Diego recruit depot
Private First Class Ann Parra hugs her dad Efrain, as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate after they become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego,...more
Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year...more
Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year...more
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend graduation ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march during the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march to celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
MCRD San Diego drill instructors participate in the graduation ceremony of members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, who will become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot...more
Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (L) hands recruit Abigail Ragland, 20, her Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem as recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego finish the grueling crucible training to become the first ever...more
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, looks at her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem after finishing the grueling crucible training to become one of the first ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, tears up as she receives her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become a U.S. Marine after finishing the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the final leg of the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego cleans her weapon as she participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate alongside male recruits in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego take a break after receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem at the conclusion the the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits at they begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits arrive to begin the first ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
