First women graduate as U.S. Marines from San Diego recruit depot

Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year...more

Private First Class Katey Hogan, 18, hands over a platoons carry on flag to her drill instructor as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close