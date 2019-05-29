Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece
A diver inflates a lifting bag attached to a ghost fishing net on the seabed at the village of Stratoni near Halkidiki, Greece, May 18, 2019. Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern...more
Divers swim between a ghost fishing net on the seabed in the village of Stratoni. The nets from the coastal region of Stratoni will be recycled into yarn to create products like socks, sportswear, swimwear, and carpets, according to the Healthy Seas...more
Divers collect ghost fishing net from the seabed at the village of Stratoni. Since 2013 Healthy Seas has removed 453 tonnes of abandoned nets from the seabed. Because they are made of non-biodegradeable plastic, they could remain in the sea for...more
An inflated lifting bag is seen attached to a ghost fishing net on the seabed at the village of Stratoni. Each year some 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear is left in the sea, Healthy Seas said. Areti Kominou/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
A diver swims next to a ghost fishing net on the seabed at the village of Stratoni. Greece is home to many endangered species, including sea turtles, seals and dolphins. Areti Kominou/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
Divers inflate lifting bags attached to a ghost fishing net on the seabed at the village of Stratoni. Areti Kominou/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
A diver swims next to a ghost fishing net in the village of Stratoni. Cor Kuyvenhoven/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
A man pulls a ghost fishing net out of the water, in the village of Stratoni. Cor Kuyvenhoven/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
Volunteers pull a ghost fishing net out of the water, in the village of Stratoni. Cor Kuyvenhoven/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
Inflated lifting bags, attached to a ghost fishing net, float in front of a fishing boat at the village of Stratoni. Areti Kominou/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS
