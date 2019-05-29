Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece

Divers swim between a ghost fishing net on the seabed in the village of Stratoni. The nets from the coastal region of Stratoni will be recycled into yarn to create products like socks, sportswear, swimwear, and carpets, according to the Healthy Seas...more

Divers swim between a ghost fishing net on the seabed in the village of Stratoni. The nets from the coastal region of Stratoni will be recycled into yarn to create products like socks, sportswear, swimwear, and carpets, according to the Healthy Seas organization, which works in the North, Adriatic and Mediterranean seas to clear waste. Cor Kuyvenhoven/Ghost Fishing Greece/Handout via REUTERS

