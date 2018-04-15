Five years after the Boston Marathon bombing
Christopher Nzenwa prays over a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at the site of the first explosion on the 5th anniversary of the blasts in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (L) accompanies Patty Campbell (2nd L), the mother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell, during a ceremony at the site of the first explosion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing witness Carlos Arredondo holds a "Boston Strong" banner after blessing the runners during services at Old South Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A runner wipes her eye during prayers for the Boston Marathon bombing victims at a service at Old South Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man and two children pause at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at the site of the first explosion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners, including one wearing a shirt for Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, stand to be blessed during a service at Old South Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) comforts Patty Campbell (2nd R), the mother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell, during a ceremony at the site of the first explosion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
