Flamenco fashion
A model wears a creation by Inmaculada Martinez backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models wearing creations by Alvaro Baturone backstage. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Alvaro Garcia. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model poses in a creation by Maria Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model looks on backstage at Carolina Torezano. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
