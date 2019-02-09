Edition:
Flamenco fashion

A model wears a creation by Inmaculada Martinez backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models present creations by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models wearing creations by Alvaro Baturone backstage. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Alvaro Garcia. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model poses in a creation by Maria Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model looks on backstage at Carolina Torezano. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models present creations by Ana Moron. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models are seen backstage as they wear creations by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A model presents a creation by Veronica de la Vega. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

