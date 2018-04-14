Flashback: Boston Marathon bombings

Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an...more

Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an opportunity to complete the final mile of the Marathon that was cut short when two bombs exploded at the finish line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

