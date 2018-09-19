Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A car submerged in flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake in Guajataca, Puerto Rico September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church in Carolina, Puerto Rico September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A boy jumps down from a boat washed up on shore in Fajardo, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man stands inside a destroyed supermarket in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Bare trees are seen at a residential area in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, October 2, 2017 REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A pair of shoes are seen inside a house filled with mud in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A local resident sits on the roof of his damaged home in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building in Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Homes damaged by Hurricane Maria stand amid thousands of trees that have been exfoliated in Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Local residents walk in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ana Maria Jimenez, 89, lays on a bed after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge and the surrounding areas, in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An aerial photo shows damage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/DroneBase
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service, delivers the mail in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man works on the rooftop of a home damaged in La Perla shanty town in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his damaged home in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman and child walk away as soldiers in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the First Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade deliver food and water during recovery efforts in Verde de Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents hold their hands aloft to signal that they need water as UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the First Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade fly past during recovery efforts near Ciales, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People collect mountain spring water in Corozal, Puerto Rico October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Children play in the light of a flashlight at a school turned shelter, after their home was destroyed in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Former President Bill Clinton (L) salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes in Canovanas, Puerto Rico November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about 200 elderly people live without electricity in Carolina, Puerto Rico September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman looks as her husband climbs down a ladder at a partially destroyed bridge in Utuado, Puerto Rico November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 4, 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily...more
Residents of the El Salto neighborhood light fireworks during New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Chorrera neighborhood carry an electricity pole in Utuado, Puerto Rico May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Chickens walk through a house, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Maria, at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, December 11, 2017. Villa Hugo is a settlement initially formed by people whose houses were damaged or...more
Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, with a plastic sheet replacing the roof, in a neighborhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria are seen at a cemetery in Lares, Puerto Rico February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
