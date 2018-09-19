Edition:
Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative in Guayama, Puerto Rico September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A car submerged in flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake in Guajataca, Puerto Rico September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church in Carolina, Puerto Rico September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
An aerial view shows the damage to the Guajataca dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Soldiers of Puerto Rico's national guard distribute relief items to people in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A boy jumps down from a boat washed up on shore in Fajardo, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A man stands inside a destroyed supermarket in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Bare trees are seen at a residential area in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, October 2, 2017 REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A pair of shoes are seen inside a house filled with mud in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A local resident sits on the roof of his damaged home in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building in Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Homes damaged by Hurricane Maria stand amid thousands of trees that have been exfoliated in Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Local residents walk in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Ana Maria Jimenez, 89, lays on a bed after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge and the surrounding areas, in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
An aerial photo shows damage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/DroneBase

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service, delivers the mail in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
A man works on the rooftop of a home damaged in La Perla shanty town in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his damaged home in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
A woman and child walk away as soldiers in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the First Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade deliver food and water during recovery efforts in Verde de Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Residents hold their hands aloft to signal that they need water as UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the First Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade fly past during recovery efforts near Ciales, Puerto Rico, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
People collect mountain spring water in Corozal, Puerto Rico October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Children play in the light of a flashlight at a school turned shelter, after their home was destroyed in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Former President Bill Clinton (L) salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes in Canovanas, Puerto Rico November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about 200 elderly people live without electricity in Carolina, Puerto Rico September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A woman looks as her husband climbs down a ladder at a partially destroyed bridge in Utuado, Puerto Rico November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home in Maunabo, Puerto Rico January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 4, 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Residents of the El Salto neighborhood light fireworks during New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Residents of La Chorrera neighborhood carry an electricity pole in Utuado, Puerto Rico May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Chickens walk through a house, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Maria, at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, December 11, 2017. Villa Hugo is a settlement initially formed by people whose houses were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, with a plastic sheet replacing the roof, in a neighborhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria are seen at a cemetery in Lares, Puerto Rico February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
