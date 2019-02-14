Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
Attendees are seen before students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at a rally in Washington, March 24, 2018....more
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Participants hold up signs as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder holds a sign during a National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Roosevelt High School student organizers Scout Smissen, 17, and Gabe Rosenbloom march with Zach Heffron, 18, of Nathan Hale High School as they march with hundreds of other students to the University of Washington in the National School Walkout in...more
Students participate in the National School Walkout in Queens, New York, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees are seen at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland school shooting during a walkout at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and shooting survivor Sam Fuentes (R), from Parkland, Florida, laughs with another student after Fuentes vomited while speaking at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks during the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Emma Gonzalez addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protesters raise signs during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration in New York City, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
21-year-old Alexander Voneiff of Alexandria, Virginia, cries as he shows marchers his "Enough" shirt during the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Students listen as Emma Gonzalez addresses the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney joins the rally during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration in New York City, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants carry signs and show slogans on their hands at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Participants hold up signs at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Attendees are seen before the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boy hangs from a fence as he watches the "March for Our Lives" event in Chicago, Illinois, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Students take a moment of silence outside Crescenta Valley High School as part of a National School Walkout in La Crescenta, California, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A Roosevelt High School student wears a sticker saying she'll be able to vote this year during the National School Walkout at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Lenore Munoz, 17, speaks to a crowd of students after they marched to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students holding protest signs walk the perimeter of a rally held at the Prospect Park Bandshell for the National School Walkout in Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Students marching from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react as they stand next to a memorial at a nearby park during the National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Lucia Parris-Katz of Montgomery Blair High School joins other students walking out of classes outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protestors hold signs during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration in Sacramento, California, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Youth carry signs during a "March for Our Lives" demonstration in Seattle, Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on "The Handmaid's Tale" before the "March for Our Lives" in downtown Houston, Texas, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd Street in support of the National School Walkout in Manhattan, New York City, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
