Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2019 | 7:46pm EST

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Attendees are seen before students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at a rally in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Participants hold up signs as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder holds a sign during a National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Roosevelt High School student organizers Scout Smissen, 17, and Gabe Rosenbloom march with Zach Heffron, 18, of Nathan Hale High School as they march with hundreds of other students to the University of Washington in the National School Walkout in Seattle, Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Students participate in the National School Walkout in Queens, New York, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Attendees are seen at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland school shooting during a walkout at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and shooting survivor Sam Fuentes (R), from Parkland, Florida, laughs with another student after Fuentes vomited while speaking at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks during the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Emma Gonzalez addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Protesters raise signs during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration in New York City, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
21-year-old Alexander Voneiff of Alexandria, Virginia, cries as he shows marchers his "Enough" shirt during the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Students listen as Emma Gonzalez addresses the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney joins the rally during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration in New York City, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Participants carry signs and show slogans on their hands at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Participants hold up signs at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Attendees are seen before the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
A boy hangs from a fence as he watches the "March for Our Lives" event in Chicago, Illinois, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Students take a moment of silence outside Crescenta Valley High School as part of a National School Walkout in La Crescenta, California, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A Roosevelt High School student wears a sticker saying she'll be able to vote this year during the National School Walkout at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Lenore Munoz, 17, speaks to a crowd of students after they marched to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Students holding protest signs walk the perimeter of a rally held at the Prospect Park Bandshell for the National School Walkout in Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Students marching from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react as they stand next to a memorial at a nearby park during the National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Lucia Parris-Katz of Montgomery Blair High School joins other students walking out of classes outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Protestors hold signs during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration in Sacramento, California, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Youth carry signs during a "March for Our Lives" demonstration in Seattle, Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on "The Handmaid's Tale" before the "March for Our Lives" in downtown Houston, Texas, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd Street in support of the National School Walkout in Manhattan, New York City, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence...

7:45pm EST
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

4:25pm EST
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

3:20pm EST
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

11:50am EST

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.

