Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster
On the morning of April 26, 1986, no one could yet tell that a meltdown in reactor 4 of the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraine was poisoning the air with so much deadly radioactivity that it would become the world's worst nuclear accident....more
The accident killed 31 right away and forced tens of thousands to flee. The final death toll of those killed by radiation-related illnesses such as cancer is subject to debate. Pictured: A helicopter sprays a decontaminating substance over the region...more
Mikhail Gorbachev has since said he considered Chernobyl one of the main nails in the coffin of the Soviet Union which eventually collapsed in 1991. Pictured: A traffic policeman checks vehicles entering the restricted zone surrounding the Chernobyl...more
A child drinks an anti-radiation iodine solution in a Warsaw clinic following the Chernobyl disaster. REUTERS/File
An aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant still smoking shortly after the explosion of its fourth reactor. REUTERS/File
A Ukrainian policeman decontaminates a bus used to carry workers who built a sarcophagus around the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear station. REUTERS/File
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the explosion of its fourth reactor. REUTERS/Vladimir Repik
An aerial view of the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after its explosion. REUTERS/File
A helicopter drops concrete onto the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power after its explosion. REUTERS/File
A wedding party crosses a street weeks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the settlement of Polesskoe, near Chernobyl. REUTERS/Vladimir Repik
Major Leonid Telyatnikov, one of the first firefighters at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster and head of the Chernobyl fire brigade, hugs his wife Larisa in the hospital grounds where he is being treated for exposure to radiation....more
Representatives measure the level of radioactivity on the Koenigsplatz in Munich to combat radiation fears following the Chernobyl disaster. REUTERS/Claus Hampel
A worker at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant checks the radiation level in the engine room of the first and second power units. REUTERS/File
The building of the sarcophagus around the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after its explosion. REUTERS/File
The number four reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant after completion of the work to entomb it in concrete. REUTERS/File
Workers enter the Chernobyl nuclear power plant weeks after the 1986 explosion in its fourth reactor. The sign reads: 'Comrades, we guarantee the launch of the first and second bloc by October 1986', referring to the first and second reactor that...more
A technician monitors nuclear reactor number 3 in a control room of the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/File
Evacuees from the Chernobyl region's collective farms walk through the streets of a newly built village in Makarovsky district near Kiev. REUTERS/Tass
Alexander Kovalenko, the former Information Chief of the Chernobyl clean up, holds a radiation meter showing a level of 2.3 milliRoentgens (hundreds of thousands of times less than in the first days after the accident). In the background are the...more
A view of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, with reactor no. 4 in the foreground. REUTERS/Dominique Dubouble
