Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2018

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

A man walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gestures as people are evacuated in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man gestures as people are evacuated in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A man gestures as people are evacuated in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a tray of cookies in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy holds a tray of cookies in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A boy holds a tray of cookies in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People hold a warning leaflet dropped by plane entitled "Keep yourself and your family aware" in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

People hold a warning leaflet dropped by plane entitled "Keep yourself and your family aware" in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
People hold a warning leaflet dropped by plane entitled "Keep yourself and your family aware" in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man on crutches walks at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man on crutches walks at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man on crutches walks at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy is seen on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy is seen on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A boy is seen on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People are seen through a shattered glass in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People are seen through a shattered glass in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
People are seen through a shattered glass in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy jumps at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy jumps at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A boy jumps at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
