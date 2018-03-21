Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria
A man walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gestures as people are evacuated in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a tray of cookies in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts as he hugs a child during evacuation in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People hold a warning leaflet dropped by plane entitled "Keep yourself and your family aware" in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man on crutches walks at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy is seen on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People are seen through a shattered glass in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy looks through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy jumps at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
The ruins of Mosul
Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.
Hunger brings death after Congo violence
The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.
World's last male northern white rhino dies
The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.
Buses leave Russian embassy in London
Three buses with diplomatic number plates leave the Russian embassy in London as 23 diplomats who were expelled head back to Moscow.
MORE IN PICTURES
Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls
Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.
Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs
Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.
Winter in spring
Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.
Texas bombing suspect blows self up
The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
The ruins of Mosul
Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.
Hunger brings death after Congo violence
The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
World's last male northern white rhino dies
The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.