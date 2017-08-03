Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Refugees are processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after crossing illegally into Canada. More than 50,000 victims of Haiti's 2010 earthquake have been living in the U.S. under "temporary protected status" for the past seven years....more

Refugees are processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after crossing illegally into Canada. More than 50,000 victims of Haiti's 2010 earthquake have been living in the U.S. under "temporary protected status" for the past seven years. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security extended their status through January 2018, but officials said in May that individuals covered under that status should begin acquiring travel documents to return to Haiti. It was not clear why the pace of arrivals has picked up in recent days. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

