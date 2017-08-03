Edition:
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

A family claiming to be from Haiti drag their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York, August 3, 2017. Hundreds of Haitians are streaming across the U.S. border into Canada, fearing deportation by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to aid workers and Quebec officials who have opened Montreal's Olympic Stadium to help process the influx. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A refugee family claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the U.S.-Canada border. About 400 to 500 Haitian asylum seekers walked into the province of Quebec in the past week, said Marjorie Villefranche, director of the Maison d'Haiti, a community group in Montreal that is helping to settle the newcomers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Three families that claimed to be from Burundi walk down Roxham Road to cross into Quebec. Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil said Thursday that the province is getting as many as 150 refugee claims a day. "We have the necessary experience to deal with this situation ... (but) that pace is stretching our resources," she told reporters. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the U.S.-Canada border. Nearly 30 people walked across the border between Quebec and upstate New York in a short period of time on Thursday morning, according to a Reuters eyewitness. The group was made up of people from Haiti, Burundi and Syria. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Raed Alakhras from Syria arrives on Roxham Road by taxi with his family to cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the U.S.-Canada border. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has set up a tent to process arrivals at the border, a road that separates the two countries and which is not an official crossing. Once processed, people are loaded onto buses headed for Montreal. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Refugees are processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after crossing illegally into Canada. More than 50,000 victims of Haiti's 2010 earthquake have been living in the U.S. under "temporary protected status" for the past seven years. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security extended their status through January 2018, but officials said in May that individuals covered under that status should begin acquiring travel documents to return to Haiti. It was not clear why the pace of arrivals has picked up in recent days. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the US-Canada border. More than 4,300 asylum seekers crossed the U.S. border into Canada in the first six months of this year. Many told Reuters they feared Trump's immigration crackdown. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Three families claiming to be from Burundi wait to be processed. Once in Canada, they are detained and held for questioning and security screening before being allowed to file refugee claims. However, time spent in the United States may put them at a disadvantage. Canada is on track this year to have the most asylum claims in almost a decade, according to government figures. The high numbers have made for worsening delays that leave people in limbo. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Refugees claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the border. Canadian parliamentarian Emmanuel Dubourg, who was born in Haiti, welcomed the Haitian asylum seekers on Thursday. "We in Canada understand their situation, the uncertainty they're feeling, and we will do everything we can to accelerate the process," he said. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Women claiming to be from Burundi cross the U.S.-Canada border into Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer moves a barrier to let a bus with a family of refugees be escorted. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Refugees wait as they are boarded on a bus by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A security guard speaks to a group of men at the Olympic Stadium. New arrivals are being housed at 10 sites across Montreal, including the city's Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A group of Haitian asylum seekers sit with shopping bags outside the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A family gets out of a taxi at Olympic Stadium, which is being used as temporary housing for asylum seekers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

