Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2021

'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans

The "Kraken" house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus .  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Kraken" house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Kraken" house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus .  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Oliver Dawson helps his friend Jaclyn McCabe to decorate her home in a circus theme along with thousands of New Orleanians who celebrate Mardi Gras by making their homes into "house floats" in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Oliver Dawson helps his friend Jaclyn McCabe to decorate her home in a circus theme along with thousands of New Orleanians who celebrate Mardi Gras by making their homes into "house floats" in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Oliver Dawson helps his friend Jaclyn McCabe to decorate her home in a circus theme along with thousands of New Orleanians who celebrate Mardi Gras by making their homes into "house floats" in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The 'Taste the Rainbow' house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The 'Taste the Rainbow' house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The 'Taste the Rainbow' house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Animal House" circus themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Animal House" circus themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Animal House" circus themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Christy Parker, of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a house float by hiring artists from Stronghold Studios to depict the theme "Georgia On My Mind" in honor of the high-profile Senate race and in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Christy Parker, of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a house float by hiring artists from...more

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Christy Parker, of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a house float by hiring artists from Stronghold Studios to depict the theme "Georgia On My Mind" in honor of the high-profile Senate race and in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Mystic Krewe of Unicorns" house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Mystic Krewe of Unicorns" house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 4, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Mystic Krewe of Unicorns" house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Taste the Rainbow" house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Taste the Rainbow" house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Taste the Rainbow" house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The home of Malcolm McClay and his wife Chicory Miles is decorated with the theme "Battling the Leviathan" in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The home of Malcolm McClay and his wife Chicory Miles is decorated with the theme "Battling the Leviathan" in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The home of Malcolm McClay and his wife Chicory Miles is decorated with the theme "Battling the Leviathan" in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A home on Burgundy Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A home on Burgundy Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A home on Burgundy Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Muses in the House" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Muses in the House" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Muses in the House" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Families view a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Families view a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Families view a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A home on Mandeville Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A home on Mandeville Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A home on Mandeville Street is decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Gretchen Mura, left, and her friend Marcia Watson, take a selfie in front of a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Gretchen Mura, left, and her friend Marcia Watson, take a selfie in front of a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Gretchen Mura, left, and her friend Marcia Watson, take a selfie in front of a home on St. Charles Avenue that has been decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Lisa Shattuck's house on Mandeville Street is decorated with theatre set art in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Lisa Shattuck's house on Mandeville Street is decorated with theatre set art in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Lisa Shattuck's house on Mandeville Street is decorated with theatre set art in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Malcolm McClay decorates his house, in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Malcolm McClay decorates his house, in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Malcolm McClay decorates his house, in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Animal House" circus-themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "Animal House" circus-themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "Animal House" circus-themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.

REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
