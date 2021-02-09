'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans

Christy Parker, of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a house float by hiring artists from...more

Christy Parker, of New Orleans, takes a photo of her sister Katie Woei-A-Sack and Katie's husband Anthony Woei-A-Sack, both from Atlanta, in front of Carol Kolinchak's house in the Bywater that she turned into a house float by hiring artists from Stronghold Studios to depict the theme "Georgia On My Mind" in honor of the high-profile Senate race and in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Close