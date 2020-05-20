Flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city after the breach of two dams, Edenville and Sanford, in Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Rising flood waters, already as high as five feet, submerged parts of central Michigan on...more
Floodwaters overflow at Sanford Dam. "Never in my whole life have we seen the dam fail," said Mark Bone, 53, a business owner and resident of Midland. "It flood real bad in '86, but never like this." Bone, who also serves as chairman of the Midland...more
Flooding and impact on nearby areas after dam breeches which prompted the evacuation of residents is seen in a SAR satellite image taken at 5:25 AM local time by New Space small-sat ICEYE over Midland County, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan Governor...more
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city of Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. "Experts are describing this as a 500-year event," Whitmer told a news conference after a tour of the flood-hit areas. "It is going to have a...more
Floodwaters are seen along a street in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. "There's an ongoing flooding in parts of Midland with several feet of water, covering some streets of downtown Midland," NWS meteorologist Andrew Arnold told Reuters. He...more
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. The extreme flooding comes as the state struggles with the economic and social fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which could further strain resources and...more
Floodwaters are seen along a street in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. Bone said the village of Sanford, the site of one of the dams, has been hit the hardest. "A lot of businesses are underwater. Luckily no one has died or been hurt," he...more
