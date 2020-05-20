Edition:
Flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached

Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city after the breach of two dams, Edenville and Sanford, in Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Rising flood waters, already as high as five feet, submerged parts of central Michigan on Wednesday after days of heavy rain led to the failure of two dams and the evacuation of thousands of people. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "life-threatening" flooding as water levels of the Tittabawassee River in Midland, about 120 miles northwest of Detroit, reached historic levels and were expected to continue rising. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city after the breach of two dams, Edenville and Sanford, in Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Rising flood waters, already as high as five feet, submerged parts of central Michigan on Wednesday after days of heavy rain led to the failure of two dams and the evacuation of thousands of people. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "life-threatening" flooding as water levels of the Tittabawassee River in Midland, about 120 miles northwest of Detroit, reached historic levels and were expected to continue rising. REUTERS/Drone Base
Floodwaters overflow at Sanford Dam. "Never in my whole life have we seen the dam fail," said Mark Bone, 53, a business owner and resident of Midland. "It flood real bad in '86, but never like this." Bone, who also serves as chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, said no injuries or deaths had been reported as yet. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Floodwaters overflow at Sanford Dam. "Never in my whole life have we seen the dam fail," said Mark Bone, 53, a business owner and resident of Midland. "It flood real bad in '86, but never like this." Bone, who also serves as chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, said no injuries or deaths had been reported as yet. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS
Flooding and impact on nearby areas after dam breeches which prompted the evacuation of residents is seen in a SAR satellite image taken at 5:25 AM local time by New Space small-sat ICEYE over Midland County, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called on the federal government to provide help to the state in responding to the flooding, which struck at a time when it is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. About 10,000 people have been evacuated in Midland County, Whitmer said, after days of heavy rain caused a swollen river to overflow its banks and breach the Edenville and Sanford dams. ICEYE/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Flooding and impact on nearby areas after dam breeches which prompted the evacuation of residents is seen in a SAR satellite image taken at 5:25 AM local time by New Space small-sat ICEYE over Midland County, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called on the federal government to provide help to the state in responding to the flooding, which struck at a time when it is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. About 10,000 people have been evacuated in Midland County, Whitmer said, after days of heavy rain caused a swollen river to overflow its banks and breach the Edenville and Sanford dams. ICEYE/Handout via REUTERS
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city of Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. "Experts are describing this as a 500-year event," Whitmer told a news conference after a tour of the flood-hit areas. "It is going to have a major impact on community and on our state for the time to come." Whitmer warned the waters are expected to crest at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday as she urged residents to evacuate. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon the city of Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. "Experts are describing this as a 500-year event," Whitmer told a news conference after a tour of the flood-hit areas. "It is going to have a major impact on community and on our state for the time to come." Whitmer warned the waters are expected to crest at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday as she urged residents to evacuate. REUTERS/Drone Base
Floodwaters are seen along a street in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. "There's an ongoing flooding in parts of Midland with several feet of water, covering some streets of downtown Midland," NWS meteorologist Andrew Arnold told Reuters. He said flood waters had already reached five feet in parts of downtown. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Floodwaters are seen along a street in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. "There's an ongoing flooding in parts of Midland with several feet of water, covering some streets of downtown Midland," NWS meteorologist Andrew Arnold told Reuters. He said flood waters had already reached five feet in parts of downtown. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. The extreme flooding comes as the state struggles with the economic and social fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which could further strain resources and hamper the response to the crisis. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. The extreme flooding comes as the state struggles with the economic and social fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which could further strain resources and hamper the response to the crisis. REUTERS/Drone Base
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Damaged utility poles are seen during flooding in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Damaged utility poles are seen during flooding in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rising flood waters of the Tittabawassee River advance upon Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Floodwaters are seen along a street in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. Bone said the village of Sanford, the site of one of the dams, has been hit the hardest. "A lot of businesses are underwater. Luckily no one has died or been hurt," he said. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Floodwaters are seen along a street in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. Bone said the village of Sanford, the site of one of the dams, has been hit the hardest. "A lot of businesses are underwater. Luckily no one has died or been hurt," he said. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS
An aerial view of flooding as water overruns Sanford Dam, Michigan, May 19, 2020. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
An aerial view of flooding as water overruns Sanford Dam, Michigan, May 19, 2020. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS
Vehicles and signs are submerged as floodwaters are seen in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Vehicles and signs are submerged as floodwaters are seen in downtown Sanford, Michigan, May 19, 2020. TC VORTEX /via REUTERS
Aerial view of water from a broken Edenville Dam seen flooding the area as it flows towards Wixom Lake in Michigan, May 19, 2020. RYAN KALETO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Aerial view of water from a broken Edenville Dam seen flooding the area as it flows towards Wixom Lake in Michigan, May 19, 2020. RYAN KALETO/via REUTERS
