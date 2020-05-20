Flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached

Flooding and impact on nearby areas after dam breeches which prompted the evacuation of residents is seen in a SAR satellite image taken at 5:25 AM local time by New Space small-sat ICEYE over Midland County, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan Governor...more

Flooding and impact on nearby areas after dam breeches which prompted the evacuation of residents is seen in a SAR satellite image taken at 5:25 AM local time by New Space small-sat ICEYE over Midland County, Michigan, May 20, 2020. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called on the federal government to provide help to the state in responding to the flooding, which struck at a time when it is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. About 10,000 people have been evacuated in Midland County, Whitmer said, after days of heavy rain caused a swollen river to overflow its banks and breach the Edenville and Sanford dams. ICEYE/Handout via REUTERS

