Flooding and mudslides hit Southern California
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Emergency personnel search through debris and damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters walk past a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rain clouds are seen over downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emergency personnel search through debris and mud flow after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Contract workers with the Ventura Public Works Department clear a large fallen tree in downtown Ventura during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Traffic is at a standstill on the 101 Freeway which was closed between Ventura and Santa Barbara during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Emergency personnel inspect a damaged home on Hot Springs Road after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palm trees are pictured through rain drops on a car window after a rainstorm in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
