Pictures | Tue Jan 9, 2018 | 3:10pm EST

Flooding and mudslides hit Southern California

Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Emergency personnel search through debris and damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Firefighters walk past a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Rain clouds are seen over downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Emergency personnel search through debris and mud flow after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Contract workers with the Ventura Public Works Department clear a large fallen tree in downtown Ventura during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Traffic is at a standstill on the 101 Freeway which was closed between Ventura and Santa Barbara during a winter rain storm in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Emergency personnel inspect a damaged home on Hot Springs Road after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Palm trees are pictured through rain drops on a car window after a rainstorm in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
