Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 8:45am EDT

Flooding in China

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Rescuers row as they transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People spend time at a flooded bank of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Rescuers transfer residents with a boat at a flooded area in Guilin, Guangxi province. Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south, with floods forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Students are transferred by a forklift through a flooded area at a college in Guilin, Guangxi province.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Paramilitary policemen sweep a flooded street in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Rescuers pile up sandbags to block flood waters at a flooded village in Yiyang, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Health workers spray disinfectant along the bank of Rong River after a flood in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
People watch the rising water level of the Li River during a flood in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
A damaged car is seen under a bridge after a flood in Quanzhou County, in Guilin, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A man makes his way with a wooden boat through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Pedestrians and vehicles cross a flooded street during heavy rain in Changsha, Hunan province. CNS/Yang Huafeng via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Rescuers evacuate people during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
A general view shows a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
People make their way with boats through a flooded area in Liuzhou, Guangxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Rescuers evacuate people by boat during a flood in Xinshao county, Hunan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
