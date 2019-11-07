Floods displace hundreds of thousands in South Sudan
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by internally displaced people after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state,...more
Tents surrounded by water are seen after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, near the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A girl walks in water after heavy rains in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A girl holding a child walks past UN peacekeepers, after heavy rains in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A truck filled with documents is seen covered by water after heavy rains and floods inside the governor's compound in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A girl walks in water after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Displaced girls sit on a bed in a classroom in a school now occupied by internally displaced people in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A child uses a box to paddle across water after heavy rains in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A structure is seen covered by water after heavy rains and floods in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A World Food Program helicopter is seen on a flooded airstrip in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Women carry sacks on their heads as they walk through water after heavy rains in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A girl holding a child walks after heavy rains in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A girl walks in water in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A structure covered by water in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A UN peacekeeper speaks on his radio next to boys standing on dry land in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
