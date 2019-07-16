Floods displace millions in South Asia
Villagers are transported on a boat towards a safer place at a flooded village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 15. Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and...more
A member of Nepalese army carrying a child walks along the flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. Floods in South Asia cause mass displacement and deaths annually, and the death toll and damage from the current monsoon season, which has just...more
A man walks past gas cylinders in a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Girls row a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 11. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A member of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) carries a flood-affected woman to a safer place after heavy rains at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 14. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Houses are seen flooded in Kurigram, Bangladesh, July 15. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk towards the dry ground from a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man carrying a child walks towards the dry ground from a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of Nepalese army helps a man to reach dry ground from a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers use a makeshift raft to cross a flooded area on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 15. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Residents are carried out on a boat in a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man uses a makeshift raft to move his paddy to a safer place in a flooded area in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 16. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Members of Nepalese army walk along the flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vehicles are seen on a street during heavy rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 13. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman carrying a child is moved by rescue workers towards dry ground from a flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 12. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
