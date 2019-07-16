Floods displace millions in South Asia

Villagers are transported on a boat towards a safer place at a flooded village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 15. Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and...more

Villagers are transported on a boat towards a safer place at a flooded village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 15. Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Close