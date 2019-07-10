Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

The roof of a building is seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major...more

The roof of a building is seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major highways, dragging cars, tree branches and debris in its wake. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close