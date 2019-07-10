Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2019 | 8:30pm EDT

Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

A woman speaks on the phone next to damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman speaks on the phone next to damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A woman speaks on the phone next to damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 20
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain. Footage showed the raging Cidacos river, which surged from 4.3 inches to over 13 feet in a few hours, spilling onto the streets and sweeping away anything that lay in its path. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain. Footage showed the raging Cidacos river, which surged from 4.3 inches to over 13 feet in a few hours, spilling onto the streets and sweeping away anything that lay in its...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain. Footage showed the raging Cidacos river, which surged from 4.3 inches to over 13 feet in a few hours, spilling onto the streets and sweeping away anything that lay in its path. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 20
People clean debris out of a restaurant after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The storms in Navarra caught the regional government by surprise, with four times as much rain falling than originally forecast and coming just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave that caused two deaths in Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People clean debris out of a restaurant after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The storms in Navarra caught the regional government by surprise, with four times as much rain falling than originally forecast and coming just a week after a Europe-wide heat...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
People clean debris out of a restaurant after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The storms in Navarra caught the regional government by surprise, with four times as much rain falling than originally forecast and coming just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave that caused two deaths in Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 20
The roof of a building is seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major highways, dragging cars, tree branches and debris in its wake. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The roof of a building is seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
The roof of a building is seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major highways, dragging cars, tree branches and debris in its wake. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 20
A doll and belongings lie in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A doll and belongings lie in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A doll and belongings lie in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 20
General view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

General view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
General view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 20
A woman cleans out debris after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman cleans out debris after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A woman cleans out debris after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 20
A general view of a collapsed road after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A general view of a collapsed road after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A general view of a collapsed road after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 20
A local walks past cars damaged after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A local walks past cars damaged after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A local walks past cars damaged after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 20
A man rides a bicycle past a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man rides a bicycle past a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A man rides a bicycle past a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 20
Cars are seen after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cars are seen after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars are seen after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 20
Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 20
Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 20
A teddy and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A teddy and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A teddy and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
14 / 20
A toy car and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A toy car and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A toy car and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 20
Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 20
A woman reacts in front of debris after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A woman reacts in front of debris after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A woman reacts in front of debris after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
17 / 20
A man walks past damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man walks past damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A man walks past damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 20
A doll lies in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A doll lies in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A doll lies in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 20
Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Next Slideshows

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be...

3:40pm EDT
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

3:00pm EDT
Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.

2:31pm EDT
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

2:20pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

The Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast