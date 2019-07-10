Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns
A woman speaks on the phone next to damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain, July 9, 2019. The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week...more
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain. Footage showed the raging Cidacos river, which surged from 4.3 inches to over 13 feet in a few hours, spilling onto the streets and sweeping away anything that lay in its...more
People clean debris out of a restaurant after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The storms in Navarra caught the regional government by surprise, with four times as much rain falling than originally forecast and coming just a week after a Europe-wide heat...more
The roof of a building is seen collapsed after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major...more
A doll and belongings lie in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
General view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman cleans out debris after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A general view of a collapsed road after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A local walks past cars damaged after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man rides a bicycle past a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Pueyo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cars are seen after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A teddy and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A toy car and belongings are seen in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Cars are seen in the river bank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman reacts in front of debris after the river Cidacos burst its banks in Tafalla. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man walks past damaged cars after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A doll lies in the mud after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cars are damaged after heavy rainfall in Tafalla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
