Pictures | Fri Jul 16, 2021

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe as death toll climbs

An areal view after flooding at Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16, 2021.   REUTERS/Rhein-Erft-Kreis

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Debris and damaged vehicles are seen, following heavy rainfalls, in Trooz, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view of a damaged building following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A person tries to enter a building in an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Austrian rescue team members use boats as they go through a flooded street in an area affected by floods, following heavy rainfalls, in Pepinster, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Rescue team paddle along flooded cars stuck on the road following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A destroyed building is pictured after flooding in Erftstadt Blessem, Germany,  July 16.  REUTERS/Alexander Franz

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view of a flooded street following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Rene Guissard, 88, stands in front of his house, which was damaged by heavy rainfalls, in Trooz, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view of rubble following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Rescue personnel recover a damaged van following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A destroyed road is pictured after flooding in Erftstadt Blessem, Germany, July 16.  REUTERS/Alexander Franz

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Trucks are stuck on a flooded street following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A damaged vehicle is seen in the river, following heavy rainfalls in Verviers, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A damaged car is towed following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A child looks on as water floods through a fence, in Wessem, Netherlands, July 16. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view of damaged houses following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view of damaged houses following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Vehicles damaged by heavy rainfalls are pictured in Pepinster, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A view of a damaged building following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Trucks and cars are stuck on a flooded street following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
People walk among debris, following heavy rainfalls, in Trooz, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
People walk past branches and damaged vehicles, following heavy rainfalls, in Trooz, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
An areal view after flooding at Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16.  REUTERS/Rhein-Erft-Kreis

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A street is flooded following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Wreckage lies on the river, following heavy rainfalls in Verviers, Belgium, July 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Cars destroyed by flood are pictured on a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A destroyed road is seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters speak with people next to debris brought by the flood following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A destroyed building is seen at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Collapsed houses are seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A man carries a dog next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A woman wades across floodwater as she goes out shopping following heavy rainfalls in Gross-Vernich, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Partially submerged vehicles are pictured on a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A cat walks next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A destroyed car is seen next to the Ahr river, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters work at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A car partly covered with debris from collapsed houses is seen, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Hagen, Germany, July 14.   REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A vehicle travels on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
