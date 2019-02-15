Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 15, 2019

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia February 13, 2019. Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS

