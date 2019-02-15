Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia February 13, 2019. Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality. Matt...more
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Sediment-filled water is seen in the Great Barrier Reef. Matt Curnock/TropWater JCU/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
MORE IN PICTURES
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.
Valentine's Day
Love is in the air on Valentine's Day around the world.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week
Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.
End of an era for Airbus A380
Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.