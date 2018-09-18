Florence from above
Houses sit in floodwater on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church is seen in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A tractor trailer sits on its side after being washed over Route 301 near Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A cow wades in floodwater near Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Houses sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
An aerial picture shows an Interstate 95 (I-95) exit sign submerged in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Houses sit in floodwater near Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People gather on a truck in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A building sits in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
School buses, seen from the air, sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
The American Plush Textile Mills building sits in floodwater on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Rescuers patrol in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Houses sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Cars sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A damaged sign sits in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man waves as others are seen in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Floodwater-damaged homes near Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Vehicles in front of flooded road in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People stand on a truck in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People and vehicles gather in front of a building in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Houses sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People move furniture in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
An education administration building sits in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man stands outside a flooded house in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
An aerial picture shows a flooded Interstate 95 (I-95) in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Rescuers gather in front of a flooded house in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
