Pictures | Mon Sep 17, 2018 | 11:00pm EDT

Florence from above

Houses sit in floodwater on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church is seen in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A tractor trailer sits on its side after being washed over Route 301 near Dillon, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A cow wades in floodwater near Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

An aerial picture shows an Interstate 95 (I-95) exit sign submerged in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater near Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People gather on a truck in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A building sits in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

School buses, seen from the air, sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

The American Plush Textile Mills building sits in floodwater on the outskirts of Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Rescuers patrol in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Cars sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A damaged sign sits in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man waves as others are seen in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Floodwater-damaged homes near Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Vehicles in front of flooded road in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People stand on a truck in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People and vehicles gather in front of a building in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Houses sit in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People move furniture in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

An education administration building sits in floodwater in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A man stands outside a flooded house in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

An aerial picture shows a flooded Interstate 95 (I-95) in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Rescuers gather in front of a flooded house in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

