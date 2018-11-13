Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2018 | 8:05pm EST

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

A worker cleans a ballot counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker cleans a ballot counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A worker cleans a ballot counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 17
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes listens during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes listens during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes listens during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 17
A worker holds ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker holds ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A worker holds ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 17
Observers watch before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Observers watch before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Observers watch before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 17
An Andrew Gillum sign is pictured inside a bin before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An Andrew Gillum sign is pictured inside a bin before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
An Andrew Gillum sign is pictured inside a bin before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
Men display plastic seals they say were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Men display plastic seals they say were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Men display plastic seals they say were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 17
A man holding a flag insults verbally another man outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man holding a flag insults verbally another man outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A man holding a flag insults verbally another man outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 17
Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 17
A worker pushes a cart full of early ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker pushes a cart full of early ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A worker pushes a cart full of early ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 17
Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A worker touches a vote counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker touches a vote counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A worker touches a vote counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 17
A woman holds a sign outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a sign outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A woman holds a sign outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 17
A man photographs plastic seals he says were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man photographs plastic seals he says were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A man photographs plastic seals he says were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 17
A President Donald Trump cutout is pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A President Donald Trump cutout is pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A President Donald Trump cutout is pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 17
People sit outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People sit outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
People sit outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Next Slideshows

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted...

3:55pm EST
White nationalist rally in Arkansas

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.

1:57pm EST
Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans.

1:55pm EST
100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

Nov 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans.

Air show over China

Air show over China

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.

100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast