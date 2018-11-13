Florida election officials recount midterm ballots
A worker cleans a ballot counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes listens during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker holds ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Observers watch before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Andrew Gillum sign is pictured inside a bin before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men display plastic seals they say were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holding a flag insults verbally another man outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker pushes a cart full of early ballots before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protesters are pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers are pictured around vote counting machines before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker touches a vote counting machine before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a sign outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man photographs plastic seals he says were found outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A President Donald Trump cutout is pictured before a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sit outside Broward County election offices during a ballot recount in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
