Pictures | Thu Sep 14, 2017 | 12:06pm EDT

Florida Keys damage from above

A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A sunken boat in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A bridge with boats washed up under in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Boats washed ashore in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Boats lined up in a canal for protection in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
