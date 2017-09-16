Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 15, 2017

Florida Keys devastated by Hurricane Irma

A U.S. flag flies over a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A U.S. flag flies over a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 15, 2017
A U.S. flag flies over a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident sits in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A resident sits in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 15, 2017
A resident sits in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident carries belongings next to a U.S. flag in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A resident carries belongings next to a U.S. flag in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 15, 2017
A resident carries belongings next to a U.S. flag in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat lays across US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boat lays across US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A boat lays across US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident carrying beer walks though a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A resident carrying beer walks though a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 15, 2017
A resident carrying beer walks though a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rolled over RV is pictured on US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A rolled over RV is pictured on US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A rolled over RV is pictured on US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand outside one of the only open bars after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand outside one of the only open bars after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
People stand outside one of the only open bars after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats clog a canal following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Boats clog a canal following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Boats clog a canal following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man who carries a wooden club to protect from looters points to a window he crawled out of to escape rising flood water in his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man who carries a wooden club to protect from looters points to a window he crawled out of to escape rising flood water in his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man who carries a wooden club to protect from looters points to a window he crawled out of to escape rising flood water in his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past a sign on a business after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks past a sign on a business after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man walks past a sign on a business after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed business on US 1 is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A destroyed business on US 1 is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
A destroyed business on US 1 is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house in a Florida Key called Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house in a Florida Key called Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house in a Florida Key called Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma

Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma

