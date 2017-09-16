Florida Keys devastated by Hurricane Irma
A U.S. flag flies over a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident sits in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident carries belongings next to a U.S. flag in a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat lays across US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident carrying beer walks though a debris field of former houses following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rolled over RV is pictured on US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand outside one of the only open bars after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats clog a canal following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man who carries a wooden club to protect from looters points to a window he crawled out of to escape rising flood water in his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past a sign on a business after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed business on US 1 is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house in a Florida Key called Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma
Damage to the Caribbean island following Hurricane Irma.
Blast in London underground
Several people are injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train.
11-year-old cuts White House lawn
11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day.
Florida Keys damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.