Florida Keys devastated by Irma
A damaged boat in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A "We Will Be Back" sign and U.S. flag are pictured following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged home in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged truck in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A parishioner kneels as Father Jets Medina holds a mass in the picnic pavilion outside St. Peter's Church that was badly damaged in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A damaged home in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sunken boat in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari stands in his damaged garage, where he spray painted the high water mark, from Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. flag flies over a debris field of former houses in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident sits in a debris field in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats washed ashore in Marathoni. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident carries belongings next to a U.S. flag in a debris field in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A local resident reacts as she sees the damage to her home in Islamorada Key. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bridge with boats washed up under it in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat lays across US 1 in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident carrying beer walks though a debris field of former houses in Islamorada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rolled over RV is pictured on US 1 after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand outside one of the only open bars after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man and his friend seek shelter under a canopy as it rains following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats clog a canal following Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man who carries a wooden club to protect from looters points to a window he crawled out of to escape rising flood water in his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Plantation Key. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks past a sign on a business after Hurricane Irma in Key West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed business on US 1 is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house in a Florida Key called Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexis Mari cleans up debris from his heavily damaged house after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
