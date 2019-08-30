Edition:
Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Local residents fill sandbags to protect their homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Shoppers wait in line for a Sam's Club store to open before sunrise, as people rushed to buy supplies ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Local residents fill their cars with gas after waiting in line ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 29. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast of Florida, in this August 29 NASA handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Local residents stock up on supplies to protect their homes from a Home Depot store to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A local resident loads up sandbags to protect their homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Shoppers wait in a long line for a Sam's Club store to open before sunrise, as people rushed to buy supplies ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Shoppers encounter empty bread shelves at a store while buying supplies ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 29. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A note greeting shoppers on a near-empty water shelf at a store as people rush to buy supplies ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 29. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Local residents stock up on supplies to protect their homes from a Home Depot store to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A long cars queue forms as local residents rushed to stock up on sandbags to protect their homes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A pallet of bottled drinks sits under empty shelves at a Walmart as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian in Port Orange, Florida, August 28. Brooke Koontz via REUTERS

A worker at Home Depot helps customers with storm supplies as people rushed to stock up on necessities ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Near-empty banana shelves are pictured at a Walmart produce department as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian in Port Orange, Florida, August 28. Brooke Koontz via REUTERS

A local resident fills sandbags to protect his home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Kissimmee, Florida, August 30. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

